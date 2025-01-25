Cristiano Ronaldo set to be EA FC Mobile TOTY 12th Man

The Team of the Year votes' results are officially out, and Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the 12th man in EA FC's TOTY 2025. EA officially announced it on their website, confirming Ronaldo’s victory over Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

While the results may come as a surprise given Ronaldo’s average real-life performances in the 2024-2025 season with Al-Nassr, fan favoritism might have played a pivotal role in showcasing the unparalleled popularity of the Portuguese superstar.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Ronaldo has claimed the TOTY 12th man spot in EA FC Mobile. He also secured this position last year with a Striker (ST) card, boasting an OVR rating of 96.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC Mobile TOTY 12th Man: Cristiano Ronaldo wins as per fans' choice

Although EA Sports has yet to officially announce the card on EA FC Mobile’s official platforms, it is safe to assume that Ronaldo will feature as the EA FC Mobile TOTY 12th man alongside the Ultimate TOTY XI.

Expand Tweet

The Ultimate TOTY XI includes the following players:

Forwards : Vinícius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah

: Vinícius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah Midfielders : Cole Palmer, Rodri, Jude Bellingham

: Cole Palmer, Rodri, Jude Bellingham Defenders : Grimaldo, William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk, Dani Carvajal

: Grimaldo, William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk, Dani Carvajal Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo will join this star-studded lineup, further amplifying the excitement for EA FC Mobile fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s leaked TOTY card details

Renowned EA FC Mobile leaker "Alxnso" has revealed some details about Ronaldo’s upcoming TOTY card in the game. According to the leaks, the card will feature Ronaldo as a Striker (ST) with a potential OVR rating of 106.

Expand Tweet

While these details are unofficial, the leaker’s reliable track record adds credibility to the claims.

The inclusion of Ronaldo as the TOTY 12th man highlights the power of fan influence in voting-based events. Despite strong competition from Wirtz and Frimpong, Ronaldo’s global fanbase turned the tide in his favor.

Ronaldo's TOTY 2024 12th man card in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

This decision reflects the immense support Ronaldo commands, even during a phase where his on-field performances might not match his legendary standards.

With the announcement already made on EA Sports’ official website, it’s only a matter of time before EA FC Mobile unveils Cristiano Ronaldo’s TOTY 12th man card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback