Leaked EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 2 Icon cards: Legends Maldini, Matthäus, Garrincha and others might arrive

EA FC Mobile TOTY (Team of the Year) event continues to generate excitement among fans, and leaks talking about Week 2 Icon cards have only added fuel to the fire. Reliable leakers, Sappurit and Madridistaa, have hinted at the upcoming TOTY Icon cards set to be part of Week 2 in the TOTY Gallery.

Considering their flawless track record in data mining so far, players have good reason to trust these predictions and eagerly anticipate the release of these iconic cards.

Last Tuesday, EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 1 Icons, including legendary players such as Ronaldinho, Lilian Thuram, David Beckham, Claude Makélélé, Rivaldo, and Marcel Desailly, had set the bar high for Week 2.

Fans will thus be thrilled to get a hint of the possible TOTY Icon additions in the upcoming week.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Leaked EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 2 Icons and shard requirements

According to the leaks, Week 2 might feature a lineup of six iconic players. These legends, along with their ratings and the EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards that will probably be required for claiming them, are as follows (sorted by possible shard requirements):

Paolo Maldini (CB) – 107 OVR : 1500 Shards

: 1500 Shards Lothar Matthäus (CM) – 107 OVR : 1000 Shards

: 1000 Shards Gianluca Zambrotta (LB) – 106 OVR : 750 Shards

: 750 Shards Garrincha (RW) – 106 OVR : 500 Shards

: 500 Shards Bastian Schweinsteiger (CM) – 105 OVR : 300 Shards

: 300 Shards Raúl González (ST) – 105 OVR: 300 Shards

If the leaks are accurate, EA FC Mobile TOTY Week 2 Icons will introduce a balanced mix of defensive and offensive prowess.

Paolo Maldini, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football history, headlines the lineup with a 107 OVR card, requiring 1500 Shards. Fans looking to strengthen their defense will also appreciate Gianluca Zambrotta’s 106 OVR card, which brings versatility to the backline.

Midfielders like Lothar Matthäus and Bastian Schweinsteiger promise control and creativity, while attackers Garrincha and Raúl will be valuable for building an aggressive playstyle.

EA FC Mobile TOTY Icon Shard requirements and player strategy

As with Week 1, players will need TOTY Shards to claim these Icon cards. With possible higher OVR cards requiring significantly more shards, careful planning and resource allocation will be crucial.

Players are encouraged to participate in event activities, complete objectives, and manage their shard collection strategically.

The TOTY Week 2 Icon cards, if confirmed, are set to elevate the excitement of the TOTY event in EA FC Mobile. With legendary names like Maldini, Matthäus, and Garrincha leading the way, players have much to look forward to.

As fans await official confirmation from EA, the prospect of adding these footballing legends to their teams ensures that the TOTY fever remains at its peak.

