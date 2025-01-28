EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Honorable Mentions leaked: Messi, Haaland, and more expected

The excitement surrounding EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 (Team of the Year) continues to build as new leaks about the TOTY Honorable Mentions have surfaced. The HM roster consists of players who were nominees for the Ultimate Team of the Year (UTOTY) XI but didn’t make the final cut.

Popular EA FC Mobile leaker, Alxnso (@ALXNSO_MOBILE on X), shared details about 17 cards expected to join the TOTY Honorable Mentions roster.

Madridistaa (another reliable source and a popular name in the EA FC data-mining community) confirmed the information, lending further credibility to the leaks thanks to their impeccable track record of accuracy.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

Leaked EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Honorable Mentions cards and their expected ratings

The following cards have been hinted at in the leaks, alongside their expected positions and OVR ratings:

Lionel Messi (RW) – 107 OVR Erling Haaland (ST) – 107 OVR Florian Wirtz (CAM) – 107 OVR Federico Valverde (CM) – 107 OVR Lautaro Martínez (ST) – 107 OVR Viktor Gyökeres (ST) – 107 OVR Antonio Rüdiger (CB) – 107 OVR Jamal Musiala (CM) – 106 OVR Harry Kane (ST) – 106 OVR Pedri (CM) – 106 OVR Jeremie Frimpong (RB) – 106 OVR Nico Williams (LW) – 105 OVR Mike Maignan (GK) – 105 OVR Phil Foden (LW) – 105 OVR Marquinhos (CB) – 105 OVR Georges Mikautadze (ST) – 104 OVR Andrew Johnston (RB) – 104 OVR

Alxnso has also hinted that the 18th Honorable Mention card might feature one of the following players:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB)

Theo Hernández (LB)

Lamine Yamal (RW)

High-OVR Lionel Messi headlines the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Honorable Mentions leaks, stirring up the GOAT debate once again

Lionel Messi's card stands out among the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Honorable Mentions lineup that was allegedly leaked. Cristiano Ronaldo's confirmation as the 12th man in EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 was immediately followed by this inclusion.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, this gives the GOATs' (greatest of all time) rivalry a fascinating new dimension while serving as a reminder to fans of these two legends' unparalleled supremacy over the past 20 years.

One of the most sought-after cards in the event, Messi's TOTY Honorable Mention card is anticipated to be a 107 OVR Right Winger. Ronaldo, with a 106 OVR rating, is also expected to get a unique 12th man TOTY Striker card in EA FC Mobile.

While the leaks are not yet officially confirmed by EA Sports, the reliable track records of Alxnso and Madridistaa make them highly plausible.

