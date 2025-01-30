EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 2 Icons officially announced: Full list, ratings, and Shard requirements

The EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 (Team of the Year) event is in full swing, and EA Sports has officially announced the Week 2 TOTY Icons. As previously leaked by Sappurit, the latest lineup features six legendary footballers, each with their respective OVR ratings and TOTY Shard requirements.

These icons will be available in the TOTY Gallery segment, allowing players to claim them by investing TOTY Shards.

What are EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 2 Icons?

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 1 and Week 2 Icons in TOTY Gallery (Image via EA Sports)

The TOTY Week 2 Icons bring six all-time greats to EA FC Mobile. Here is the official lineup, sorted by the number of TOTY Shards required to claim them:

Paolo Maldini (CB) – 107 OVR: 1500 TOTY Shards

1500 TOTY Shards Gianluca Zambrotta (LB) – 106 OVR: 1000 TOTY Shards

1000 TOTY Shards Lothar Matthäus (CM) – 107 OVR: 750 TOTY Shards

750 TOTY Shards Garrincha (RW) – 106 OVR: 500 TOTY Shards

500 TOTY Shards Bastian Schweinsteiger (CM) – 105 OVR: 300 TOTY Shards

300 TOTY Shards Raúl González Blanco (ST) – 105 OVR: 300 TOTY Shards

The TOTY Week 1 Icons lineup announced last week featured some of the greatest names in football, including Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Lilian Thuram, Claude Makelele, Rivaldo, and Marcel Desailly.

Their arrival in EA FC Mobile generated immense excitement among players, as they brought a mix of attacking flair, midfield dominance, and defensive solidity.

The Week 1 Icons set a high standard, making the TOTY event even more thrilling. Now, with Week 2 bringing another set of six legends, fans are eager to add the likes of Paolo Maldini, Lothar Matthäus, and Garrincha to their squads.

How to collect EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards for Icon claims

EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards can be exchanged with 98+ TOTY players in the TOTY Gallery (Image via EA Sports)

TOTY Shards serve as the main currency required to claim these Icons, and players can accumulate them through multiple in-game activities. These include completing TOTY Event Challenges, participating in TOTY Gallery Exchanges, playing TOTY Skill Games and Matches, and redeeming rewards from TOTY Passes.

Each TOTY Icon requires a specific number of Shards, so it’s essential for players to strategically collect and spend them based on their squad needs.

Moreover, the same TOTY Shards can be used to claim regular TOTY Nominee players, and in the future, they will also be required to obtain Honorable Mentions, UTOTY players, and the 12th Man card.

EA FC Mobile TOTY Shard invesment tips

Since TOTY Shards are difficult to earn, players need to set their priorities carefully.

Deciding whether to invest in an Icon or save Shards for upcoming EA FC Mobile TOTY players is crucial, as improper planning could result in missing out on top-tier additions to the squad.

The best approach is to plan ahead, prioritize favorite Icons, and avoid unnecessary spending to ensure maximum rewards from the event.

Instead of rushing to claim an Icon now, a strategic approach can ensure that players invest their TOTY Shards wisely in their preferred legends.

