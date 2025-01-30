  • home icon
EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025: All Nominee B cards and how to claim them

By Sayantan "BibÖzil" Chowdhury
Modified Jan 30, 2025 11:09 IST
EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Nominee B cards are officially revealed (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Nominee B cards have officially been revealed (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 (Team of the Year) continues to live up to its hype with the official release of TOTY Nominee B cards for Week 2. Reliable leakers, including Sappurit and Madridistaa, had already leaked the card details and Shard requirements, and now, the announcement has confirmed their accuracy.

With EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominee A setting the stage last week, fans will now be excited to explore the second batch of elite footballers in the TOTY Gallery. Nominee C is expected to arrive next week, adding even more depth to the event.

Week 2 EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominee B cards and Shard requirements

Nominee B cards are now live in the FC Mobile TOTY Gallery (Image via EA Sports)
Nominee B cards are now live in the FC Mobile TOTY Gallery (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominee cards can be claimed through the TOTY Gallery using TOTY Shards, which serve as the primary in-game currency for this event.

Here’s the full list of TOTY Nominee B cards, their positions, ratings, and the TOTY Shard requirements needed to claim them. The list is arranged in descending order of Shard costs:

  • Kylian Mbappe (ST) – 105 OVR: 800 Shards
  • Jude Bellingham (CAM) – 105 OVR: 600 Shards
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) – 104 OVR: 500 Shards
  • Emiliano Martinez (GK) – 104 OVR: 500 Shards
  • William Saliba (CB) – 105 OVR: 300 Shards
  • Rodri (CDM) – 105 OVR: 300 Shards
  • Bukayo Saka (RW) – 104 OVR: 200 Shards
  • Ruben Dias (CB) – 104 OVR: 200 Shards
  • Viktor Gyökeres (ST) – 103 OVR: 200 Shards
  • Heung-Min Son (LW) – 103 OVR: 100 Shards
  • Declan Rice (CDM) – 103 OVR: 100 Shards
  • Antoine Griezmann (CAM) – 103 OVR: 100 Shards

Players can accumulate TOTY Shards through various in-game activities, including completing event-based challenges, star pass steps, participating in daily quests, and unlocking milestone rewards.

Since the same EA FC Mobile TOTY Shards are used to claim TOTY Icons, upcoming Honorable Mentions, Ultimate TOTY (UTOTY) players, and the 12th Man, players must set their priorities wisely.

TOTY Shards are difficult to earn, making strategic investment essential for securing the best players. With EA FC Mobile TOTY Nominee B now available, players can expect Nominee C to be released next week, completing the Nominee phase of the event.

Given the excitement around the first two batches, expectations are high for the upcoming weeks. As always, it will be important to manage Shard resources effectively to maximize squad improvements during the event.

Stay tuned for more updates as EA FC Mobile continues to roll out its biggest event of the year.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
