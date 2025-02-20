Bayer Leverkusen joins eFootball 2025 as an official partner club: Free card, rewards, and more

eFootball 2025 has welcomed Bayer Leverkusen as its newest official partner club following the game's v4.3.0 update. Joining the ranks of other elite clubs like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Arsenal, Leverkusen’s partnership with eFootball marks another step in Konami’s commitment to bringing an immersive football experience to fans worldwide.
To celebrate this occasion, eFootball has launched the special campaign "Willkommen, Bayer 04 Leverkusen!" that translates to "Welcome, Bayer 04 Leverkeusen." Naturally, it offers exclusive rewards, player cards, and exciting in-game content.
eFootball 2025 Bayer Leverkusen welcome campaign: Highlight cards, rewards, and duration
With its inclusion as an official partner club, eFootball 2025 will now feature Bayer Leverkusen in all its glory, complete with official kits, club emblems, and highly detailed player scans.
This partnership ensures an authentic representation of Leverkusen’s footballing prowess in the game.
To mark the arrival of the Bundesliga leaders in eFootball, players will be rewarded with a Chance Deal, allowing them to sign one star from the exclusive Bayer Leverkusen Special Player List pack for free.
This pack includes eight Highlight Cards of Leverkusen’s top players:
- Florian Wirtz
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Jonathan Tah
- Granit Xhaka
- Robert Andrich
- Edmond Tapsoba
- Lukás Hrádecky
- Patrik Schick
All these 5-star players can be obtained for just 700 eFootball coins, with the first one available for free through the Chance Deal.
The campaign is going to run for just a week, and here are 00the dates:
- Start: February 20, 2025, 07:30 AM UTC
- End: February 27, 2025, 06:29 AM UTC
This Chance Deal is a login bonus gift for all players who log into eFootball 2025 during the aforementioned period. Here's how they can claim it:
- "Club Selection: Bayer 04 Leverkusen" Chance Deal x1
- The reward will be sent to your Inbox upon login and will be available for collection until February 27, 2025, 07:29 AM.
eFootball 2025 campaign objectives: Play with Leverkusen and win rewards
To further engage players with Bayer Leverkusen’s addition, eFootball 2025 has introduced new Campaign Objectives that reward users for completing challenges by using said team's players against AI teams.
Following are the rewards for completing all challenges:
- Skill Training Program x1
- Position Training Program x1
- 20,000 EXP
To check your progress and objectives, navigate to Missions > Objectives from the Home menu.
Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso joins eFootball 2025 as an in-game manager
Another exciting highlight of this partnership is the official inclusion of Xabi Alonso as a manager in eFootball 2025.
Having led Bayer 04 Leverkusen to an invincible Bundesliga-winning season, Alonso is now available as Manager 24-25 in the game. His tactical expertise and managerial abilities can be utilized by players looking to build a dominant squad.
Also Read: eFootball 2025 new Acceleration Burst player skill