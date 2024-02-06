Elden Ring mobile game reportedly in development with Tencent and FromSoftware

An Elden Ring mobile game is allegedly in the works at Tencent due to a recent partnership between the Chinese conglomerate and FromSoftware. The information comes from Josh Ye of Reuters, who also detailed Tencent's plans to make a mobile game based on FromSoftware's critically acclaimed title.

This won't be the first time Tencent has been interested in developing a mobile game surrounding a pre-existing and highly popular IP, with Call of Duty mobile and Assassin's Creed Jade being the best examples. However, this is probably the first time FromSoftware has been interested in the mobile gaming landscape.

The revelation of Tencent making an Elden Ring mobile game also comes as a result of the Chinese megacorporation buying a 16% stake in FromSoftware. Here's everything we know so far about the Elden Ring mobile game.

Tencent reportedly partners with FromSoftware to develop Elden Ring mobile game

While a mobile version of Elden Ring does sound quite interesting, it doesn't seem Tencent is planning to build the game with the same ideologies as FromSoftware's version. Elden Ring is built as a single-player role-playing game with no additional purchases of any kind, be it cosmetic or gameplay-related, required to enjoy the game to its fullest.

However, according to Josh Ye, Tencent wishes to develop and market the Elden Ring mobile game as a free-to-play experience with in-game purchases. According to the sources, Tencent wants to make the mobile version of FromSoftware's iconic title in the same vein as miHoYo's Genshin Impact.

Unfortunately, such a model doesn't work in tandem with how Elden Ring or any other FromSoftware title is built or meant to be experienced. According to Josh Ye, neither FromSoftware nor Tencent have commented on this matter, which isn't unnatural since information like this is usually bound by NDAs (non-disclosure agreements).

It remains to be seen whether anything comes out of this alleged partnership between Tencent and FromSoftware or if it simply remains just that, a rumor. For now, it's best to take the information mentioned here with a grain of salt since it's not coming from an official source.