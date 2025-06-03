Elden Ring: Nightreign set for major update with co-op mode and DLC launching soon

FromSoftware's Elden Ring: Nightreign has been quite a hit in the Soulsbourne genre, but some were left disappointed with certain aspects of the game. One such issue, a lack of duos, has plagued the title ever since its launch on May 30, 2025, as the game only allows you to match with three players in the co-op mode.

But FromSoftware has announced its plans to implement the two-person co-op gameplay in a recent post across various social media platforms. Besides a duo mode to the matchmaking system, the developers have also announced their plans to implement more changes and eventually release a DLC for the game.

FromSoftware announces its plans to support Elden Ring: Nightreign as the game ships 3.5 million copies worldwide

Elden Ring Nightreign has been one of the biggest hits of 2025 from one of the chief pioneers of the gaming industry, a studio that revolutionized the action RPG genre. While reception to the game has been mostly positive by both critics and fans, some were left disappointed at certain aspects of it.

The lack of a duo queue for an Expedition was one of the major complaints among fans, as the game only allows for either a solo or a trio experience. The developers have announced that the system is already at work and will be released soon, at an unknown date.

In an announcement post on X, celebrating Elden Ring: Nightreign hitting a milestone of 3.5 million players within a week since it launched, the developers announced their plans to support the latest Soulslike game in the post-launch phase. This not only includes DLC but also a set of optimizations.

The post on X stated:

"But the Night is far from over. In addition to the DLC releasing later this year, new additions will be gradually implemented, including enhanced fights against existing Nightlords starting this month, as well as Duo Expeditions at a later date."

The developers are actively listening to the feedback from the community and making changes to the game, which can be seen in the recent Elden Ring: Nightreign 1.0.1.1 Patch, which made the solo expedition experience even more comfortable. FromSoftware will likely announce at a later date when these updates will be implemented in the game.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

