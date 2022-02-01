After holding off for the longest time, Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons finally has a release date. It is set to release on February 28, 2022, for PC. It is a very cheeky move from NCSoft and ArenaNet to release the game on the last day of the month while revealing it on the first day.

Coupled with a new trailer that gives us a glimpse into the new maps, new mastery specializations, mounts, skiffs, and a story teaser. This day is shaping up to be a good one for Guild Wars fans.

A comprehensive look at Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons' trailer

The trailer opens with Sayida's airship being shot out of the sky, which is classic Guild Wars 2. Fans are then introduced to the Canthan empress and what seems to be an army of Jade constructs, which opens up the possibilities in Cantha.

Players are introduced to new masteries, new maps, new movement methods (trust me, these are important in-game), and a small glimpse into fishing. However, the highlight of this trailer, and the End of Dragons expansion, will have to be the Siege Turtles.

They have come a long way from the Giant Turtles of the original Guild Wars. The Siege Turtles come equipped with giant cannons and seating for two people, making it the first multiplayer mount.

Seige Turtles (Image via ArenaNet)

The parts of the End of Dragons' trailer that don't make sense is where the story comes into play. While ArenaNet could've created a separate story trailer to give some insight, these tidbits are enough to make players and content creators go into brainstorming overdrive.

What's interesting is that the Aetherblades are being portrayed as major players since the rampage of Scarlet Briar.

Players will remember Scarlet Briar as the catalyst who brought down Lion's Arch and woke up Modremoth, an Elder Dragon that plunged Tyria into chaos. After Scarlet's death, the leadership of the Aetherblades passed onto Captain Mai Trin.

Mai Trin has some interesting connections with a supporting cast member of the game, and she also has a Canthan ancestry which lends some crucial connection.

Guild Wars 2 @GuildWars2 #GW2EOD Mark your calendars and prepare to set sail for Cantha! Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons launches on February 28! guildwars2.com/en/news/watch-… Mark your calendars and prepare to set sail for Cantha! Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons launches on February 28! guildwars2.com/en/news/watch-… #GW2EOD https://t.co/Ek2eY3j3rh

End of Dragons will provide closure to this current dragonrise

Come February 28, players will delve into the world of Tyria to hopefully put an end to the threat of the Elder Dragons once and for all. Yet all the conversations in the first trailer suggest that Elder Dragons are only a piece of the magical puzzle of Tyria.

Regardless, fans of Guild Wars 2 now have a definite deadline for their patience and hype. It'll be a rush to jump back into Cantha hundreds of years after the passing of the Jade Wind. For now, fans will have to wait until February 4, 2022, for a glimpse into Kaineng City and get a better insight into End of Dragons.

