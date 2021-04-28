Enter the Theatre of Torment in Free Fire’s latest EP

Free Fire, the world’s most downloaded mobile game in 2019 and 2020, invites Survivors to enter the Theatre of Torment. They will meet magician David and beast tamer Mysty and earn circus-themed rewards, including the Cursed Magician Bundle and the Cursed Beast Tamer Bundle.

The Theatre of Torment EP is funny and lighthearted overall while also appearing dazzling and mysterious.

In Theatre of Torment, Free Fire Survivors are introduced to two talented performers in this marvelous show, David and Mysty. They both ran away to join the circus to indulge their true passions, being a magician and beast tamer, respectively.

But what makes this circus a true one-of-a-kind experience are the battles between members of its sideshow. Performers use their special talents against one another in battle, which not only makes for a more exciting performance but also helps members stay well protected wherever they go.

Survivors can earn several awesome rewards, such as the Cursed Magician Bundle (David) and Cursed Beast Tamer Bundle (Mysty). Additional prizes include the Horror Clown box skin, the Torment Cage backpack, the Torment Throttle surfboard skin, and a Theatre of Torment skin for the grenade, SPAS12, and motorcycle.

The SPAS12

Theatre of Torment skin for the grenade

The Motorbike skin

Players are invited to experience one of the world’s most popular mobile games by downloading Free Fire on the App Store or Google Play.

About Garena, the makers of Free Fire

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. According to App Annie, Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2019 and 2020.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners — such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends — in selected markets globally.

Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organizer and hosts some of the world’s biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea’s other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney.

The company’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.