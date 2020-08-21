Epic Games acquires Hitman 3 exclusivity, celebrates by making Hitman free

Hitman 3 has been acquired by the Epic Games Store as an exclusive, making their store the only place to buy this game when it eventually comes out. To hype people up about the announcement, Epic has decided to release an older Hitman game free of charge.

Hitman and Hitman 3

For those out of the loop, the Hitman series lets players take on the role of Agent 47, a professional hitman who accepts contracts to eliminate people all around the world. The actual plot of the Hitman games is a bit more long and convoluted, but it's not even close to one of the top 5 reasons to play the games.

Hitman has made quite the reputation for itself for having some of the most open-ended and sprawling sandboxes for players to experiment with. Replaying old levels is some of the most fun you can have with these games.

Epic snaps up Hitman 3 as another PC store exclusive https://t.co/mMsO3JeXhD — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) August 20, 2020

Each Hitman installment is usually split into levels, with each level being a fully functional sandbox to explore at your leisure. However, most levels feature large, off-limits areas that Agent 47 will need a disguise to pass through undetected. But even if you are detected, don’t worry. Unless you were caught doing or carrying something illegal, most guards are content to escort you back to the public areas without nosing into your business. Phew!

This lets players explore each area to experiment and see what works best. The levels might have fixed goals, but what you do along the way and how you accomplish them are completely up to you.

Welcome to the Epic Games Store, Agent 47.



Coming Soon: Hitman 3 and Hitman... free?!



Learn more: https://t.co/0gV6St6CDz pic.twitter.com/hHEwtA1Z2n — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 20, 2020

With Hitman coming to the Epic Games Store free of charge, you don’t have to take my word for it. Go ahead and try it out when the game finally drops.

Where and when to get Hitman and Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is scheduled to release in January 2021, barring any unforeseen delays.

If you’re curious what all the fuss is about, you'll be able to pick up Hitman for free on August 27th. Both games will be available through the Epic Games Store after their respective releases.