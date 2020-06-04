Epic Games' Next Free Game To Unlock Today

Ark Survival Evolved is rumoured to be today's free Epic Games store title.

Epic Games vault is set to unlock in less than 4 hours.

Ark Survival Evolved

Epic Games' next free title is going to be unlocked today. The Epic vault is unlocked every Thursday at 11 PM ET (eastern time). This vault includes a free game which players can keep forever. Epic Games' free games lineup are really amazing. Big AAA titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Borderlands:The Handsome Collection, World War Z, Just Cause 4 and many more are made free for all.

In today's Epic vault, players can expect Ark Survival Evolved to be available for free. There is still time left till the vault opens. However, according to many sources, Ark Survival Evolved is likely to be today's free game. To download the free games from Epic Games, store players must have:

An Epic Games account and

The Epic Games Launcher

How can you download the your free game from Epic Games?

You can either download the free Epic Games game on your own or ask for the game files from someone else if they already own the game. To download the game from Epic Games, follow the steps mentioned below:

Download and install the Epic Games Launcher.

Log in to your Epic Games account or create a new one.

On the left corner on the main launcher page click on the Epic Games store tab.

On the Epic Games store page, you can find the free game.

Click on the game name and you will be prompted to the game page.

On the game page, click on Buy Now.

Complete the free transaction.

The game will be added to your libraries which can be accessed right below from the store tab.

Click on the game image to start your download.

Allocate the disk space where you want to download the game.

You are all done. You can monitor your Epic Games download from the bottom left corner (download tab).