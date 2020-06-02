How to uninstall Phantasy Star Online 2 On PC [FIX]

Phantasy Star Online 2

The long-awaited action-packed Japanese MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2 has finally released. PSO2 launched on May 27, 2020, in the west. The official English version of one of the most awaited MMO is finally available to play. Moreover, the players don't have to pay a single penny to get the game. However, the launch of PSO2 PC version in Microsoft Store proved to be a complete disaster. Players are encountering a huge number of errors.

SportsKeeda has been researching the errors and trying to resolve the issues. Check out some of our previous fixes.

Today we are going to see how to resolve the uninstall issue with PSO2. So, without any further ado let us continue to the possible ways to fix the issue.

Phantasy Star Online 2 PC Uninstall FIX: Reset Your Windows Store

Windows Store is one of the most buggy online stores. Epic Store can be considered a close competitor to windows store in terms of bugs and issues. Sometimes, cache data can make the store more buggy to operate. Try resetting your windows store to resolve the issue with PSO2. This can be done in two ways-

Press Windows + R keys simultaneously and search for wsreset.exe. The console will start resetting the windows store. Make sure you don't close the window until and unless the operation is completed. The second way is simple. Search for windows store in the search bar and right-click on it. Click on App Settings and then reset the store from there.

Phantasy Star Online 2 PC Uninstall FIX: Simple App Uninstall

Instead of uninstalling the game from Control Panel, players can try to uninstall the 11.2 GB launcher from the apps menu. To do that, search for Phantasy Star Online 2 in the search bar and right-click on it. In the 4th option(may vary) you can find the uninstall tab.

Phantasy Star Online 2 PC Uninstall FIX: Hard Uninstall

This step is simple and we would recommend it only when no other options have worked. Go to the directory where you installed the game. Delete all the game files from the directory and restart (not necessary).