Phantasy Star Online 2: Official system requirements to run PSO2 PC NA version without error

One of Japan's most famous action MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2 finally made its way to the west. The game was available to pre-download from 11:00 PM (PDT) on 26th May 2020, but the PS02 PC release in the west is exclusive to Microsoft Store. This specific reason has caused several issues in downloading the game.

Players don't have to worry as Sportskeeda has already looked into some of the issues and figured out some possible fixes.

Phantasy Star Online 2 PC version is highly optimized, it's an old game so you don't need a beast of a PC to run the game. However, there is one official requirement which is far more than any other requirement. If a Phantasy Star Online 2 player wants to run the game or even download it, the he or she will need a Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher.

Apart from the minimum Windows requirement, there is one more requirement which plays a vital role in running the game without any errors. That is the space required to install the game. To download Phantasy Star Online 2 without any error, players need at least 100 GB of free space. If these two requirements are not met you can't download the game.

At last, have a look at the official system requirements and check if your system meets it or not.

Minimum & Recommended System Requirements for Phantsy Star Online 2

Your device must meet all minimum requirements to run the game.

OS: Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher, Xbox One

Hard Disk Space: 100 GB Plus

Architecture: x64

Keyboard: Integrated Keyboard

Mouse: Integrated Mouse

DirectX: Version 9 plus

Memory: 2 GB

Video Memory: 1 GB

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6300

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 7800GT AMD RADEON HD2900XT

