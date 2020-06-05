Epic Games' store free game: Overcooked is free to download this week

The critically acclaimed couch co-op title Overcooked is available for free on the Epic Games store.

Below are the steps to download Overcooked for free from the Epic Games store.

Overcooked

Epic Games' store vault opened a few hours ago. Overcooked is the latest free game for this week. The game is available to download right now. The download period for Overcooked closes on June 11 2020, at 8:30 PM ET. Overcooked is a co-op based cooking simulator game. It is a highly acclaimed simulation type video game developed by Ghost Town Games Studio.

Overcooked was first launched on 3 major platforms, i.e, Xbox One, PS4 and PC on August 2, 2016. The game was well-received by the gaming community. Overcooked is even considered one of the best couch co-op games.

Thus, it is no wonder that Overcooked has been nominated for several awards as well. Overall, for most gamers, Overcooked is a must-play game.

Steps to download Overcooked from Epic Games for free

Download and install Epic Games launcher if you do not have it already.

Log in to your Epic Games account.

Create an account if you do not already have one. Players can use social media sign-in methods to shorten the registration step.

After login, check the top left corner on the main launcher page. You can find a store tab there. Click on it.

On the Epic Games store page, you can find Overcooked.

Click on Overcooked and you will be prompted to the game page.

On the Overcooked game page, click on Buy Now.

Complete the free transaction for Overcooked.

Overcooked will be added to your libraries which can be accessed right below the store tab.

Click on the game image to start your download

Overcooked is a simulation type videogame. It can be run on a low-end PC as well. Thus players should definitely add Overcooked to their libraries, as it is a masterpiece of a game.