The Last of Us Part 2: Steps To Pre-Order/Download TLOU 2 ON PS4

The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 went gold many weeks ago. The game will make its worldwide release on June 19, 2020. Naughty Dogs are well-known for the games they make and almost every game they have made has proven to be a masterpiece.

Recently, a major story detail of The Last of Us Part 2 game was leaked on the internet. The leak spread like wildfire and created a major discord in the community. Despite being one of the best game development studios, Naughty Dogs was criticized and defamed.

However, this didn't affect The Last of Us Part 2's pre-order rate. According to a recent report from Sony, The Last of Us Part 2 game has received more pre-orders in Europe than Marvel's SpiderMan.

People who don't know where to pre-order or pre-download the game can refer to the steps mentioned below.

The Last of Us Part 2 Pre-Order: From the official PlayStation Store

Players can pre-order The Last of Us Part 2 from the PS store from their respective device or the PlayStation website.

To download the game from the PS Store, you will need to open and log in to your PS4 account.

Open the PlayStation store. You can find the game on the main page or on the What's New page. If not, search for the game in the search bar.

Open the game page/window and click on pre-order.

Once the transaction is complete, you can pre-download the game two days before it's launch (may vary).

The Last of Us Part 2 Pre-Order: From E-Commerce websites Like Amazon/Flipkart

To pre-order the physical copy of The Last of Us Part 2, use this method.