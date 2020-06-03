The Last of Us 2 leaks have not affected pre-orders, according to Playstation CEO

The Last of Us Gameplay Screenshot

The Last of Us Part II is perhaps this generation's most anticipated PS4 title, set for release on June 19.

The gaming community was hit with massive story leaks of the game earlier in May. Fans tuned in eagerly for the Assassin's Creed Vallhala Live Gameplay Reveal, only to be hit by spam messages containing links to cut-scenes from the developmental stages of The Last of Us Part II.

The video footage spoiled some pivotal moments of the game and revealed the fate of several important characters.

Naughty Dog released a statement in response to the wave of leaks and spoilers soon after.

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIB — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 27, 2020

Playstation CEO assures that The Last of Us Part II pre-orders have not been affected

The Last of Us Part II Pre-Order

In an interview with Cnet, Playstation CEO Jim Ryan assured fans and gamers that the demand for the Last of Us Part II "remains strong" despite the leaks.

He was quoted as saying:

"Sony has tallied more preorders in Europe for The Last of Us Part 2 than it did for Marvel's Spider-Man at the same point before its launch."

Advertisement

Marvel's Spiderman was a gigantic hit for the PS4 and if we take the boss for his word, it would mean that The Last of Us Part II might be as huge a success, if not more. He further explained that the game would also run on the PS5 "without issue", which is great news. As the next-gen console looks very powerful, fans would love to play the game on the PS5 with more capable hardware.

The game is gearing up for a huge launch and if the first game was anything to go by, The Last of Us Part II will be just as emotionally powerful and poignant.

As of today, we're just three weeks away from #TheLastofUsPartII launching on June 19th! pic.twitter.com/Zm4S1S3Kpa — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 29, 2020

The game is available on the Playstation Store for pre-order and players can also claim pre-order bonuses at the time of the game's release.