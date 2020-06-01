The Last of Us Part II: Release date 

The Last of Us Part II, releasing on the 19th of June

The Last of Us Part II has been the most anticipated PS4 title over the past 4 years, since first being revealed at E3 2016.

The Last of Us was released in 2013 in the latter stages of the PS3 release cycle, and then later remastered on the PS4. The game was both a critical and commercial success for Naughty Dog, the developers of the game.

Ever since finishing the first game, fans have been clamouring for a sequel. Their prayers were answered when the trailer for The Last of Us Part II was revealed at E3 2016.

The Last of Us Part II: When is it Releasing?

The Last of Us Part II Gameplay screenshot

The game has seen several delays with its release. It was originally slated for a February 21st release, which was pushed back due to several developmental concerns. Due to the current global pandemic, Naughty Dog had concerns regarding the stability of the game and pushed the release further.

The game is now finally coming out on the 19th of June for a worldwide release, and is available on the PlayStation Store for pre-order. Neil Druckmann, the game director of The Last of Us Part II, has confirmed the game has gone into the gold stage.

The gold stage in video game development refers to the game going into print, meaning the discs for The Last of Us Part II have begun printing.

This is great news for fans of the first game. Players will be looking to have a solid experience on their PlayStation 4 as the console cycle comes to an end, with the PS5 expected to be unveiled on June 4.

The Last of Us Part II looks to be an impressive title already. It showed massive leaps in terms of graphics and gameplay, in their latest trailer from Sony's State of Play.

