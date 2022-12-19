The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale could see players receiving Them's Fightin' Herds as a free title for the fifth day, as part of the 15-day program on the occasion of the festive period. The digital storefront is well-known for its freebies, especially during big sales. Although users usually have to wait for a fixed time to redeem games, the upcoming fifth day release has recently been leaked.

The giveaway kicked off with Bloons TD 6 on December 15, the day the Winter Sales commenced. All of this was part of the biggest annual sale in the store every year. The ongoing sale has thousands of titles available at a discount, including hits released in 2022. Gamers can also avail of exclusive offers for free-to-play titles like Fall Guys and Fortnite.

These discounts are perfect for gamers who are on a tight budget and are looking to expand their Epic Games library without overspending. The festive period and discounts also allow gamers to pick up different titles as gifts for their loved ones. Thankfully, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale ensures that nobody feels left out during the festive season.

Them's Fightin' Herds is an indie gem that's rumored to be offered for free on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

At the time of writing this article, Epic Games Store account holders will have to wait for about three hours to find out which game will be given away for free on December 19. If the rumors turn out to be accurate, Them's Fightin' Herds will be the newest free game, and interested readers can get a fun fighting game to add to their library.

Released in 2020, Them's Fightin' Herds was developed by Mane6, Inc. and published by Modus Games. It's a unique take on the fighting game genre due to the design of the characters. Every character in the game is a hand-drawn animal designed in 2D. Not only do the characters look cute, but they create a special environment that's not found in more serious titles like Tekken or Street Fighter.

The game features single and multiplayer content, offering plenty of variety to players. Generally, players have to purchase a game to add it to their libraries. Fortunately, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale allows users to get certain games for free. However, users will have to redeem the game within 24 hours after the offer goes live, as it will expire.

It remains to be seen whether the recent leaks surrounding Them's Fightin' Herds and the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale are accurate. Nevertheless, members can still redeem Sable as part of the fourth day's offerings.

