5 best deals during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale went live on December 15 and introduced a host of special deals for all users. More than a thousand titles, from older games to new releases, are available at bargain prices. There are plenty of exclusive deals on games owned by the Epic Games Store as well.

With so many deals during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, it can become difficult for a buyer to keep track of all the options. Some of the deals stand out among the rest due to the overall quality of the games and the discounts offered. Here are five deals that are too good to be turned down during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

Top 5 discounts during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sales that gamers should make the most of

5) FIFA 23

Those who love football or sports games should definitely consider picking up FIFA 23. The Standard and Ultimate Editions of the game are now available at a 60% discount during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. The current discount is the lowest price for the game this year, and it is unlikely to go down further.

Players can enjoy FIFA 23's online Ultimate Team mode or go offline and take their beloved club to new heights. EA Sports has also introduced plenty of content based on this year's FIFA World Cup.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

The current version of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2022 is quite different from the state of the game at launch. CD Projekt Red had to stave off a massive amount of flak and criticism from the community. Much of it was thoroughly deserved, as the initial product fell short of player expectations. Things have changed a lot since then, with CD Projekt Red releasing several patches, bug fixes, and content updates. Players can get the game at a 50% discount during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

A new DLC for the game featuring Edris Alba will be available soon. More details are yet to be revealed, but this is a great time to pick up the title. There's a chance that the overall price might increase in the future to include the cost of the DLC.

3) God of War

God of War was originally launched for the PS4 in 2018, but it was released on PC this year. While the core story and content have stayed the same, Santa Monica Studios has made several graphical improvements to the game.

The game is an absolute masterpiece that takes players on a new journey. Accompanied by his son Atreus, Kratos hopes to fulfill his wife's last wish by scattering her ashes from the highest peak in the nine realms. God of War is available at a 40% discount during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

2) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes the famous franchise in a new direction. Unlike the earlier games, Valhalla relies heavily on RPG elements instead of stealth-based gameplay.

The current sale has brought huge discounts, and players can enjoy 67% off on the Standard Edition of the game. The Digital Deluxe and the Complete Edition also have similar discounts on offer.

The game has players step into the shoes of a Viking as they complete different quests and take on multiple enemies. It's a solid offering that fans of RPGs should try out.

1) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doesn't have the biggest discount during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. However, it's another game that has a 50% discount despite having been released in 2022. Moreover, it's a brilliant game that has been well-appreciated by the community.

Most fans appreciated the fresh take on the franchise. Based on a DLC from Borderlands 2, the game has captured everything special about the world of Pandora. It retains much of the core gameplay of previous Borderlands titles and adds a unique take on the trusted formula.

