Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers Wolfenstein: The New Order for free on Day 6

Christmas came early with Wolfenstein: The New Order going free on the sixth day of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022. After five days of indie and smaller titles, this becomes the first AAA release of the winter giveaways. Fans have been waiting for something of this scale for quite some time.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 is the final iteration of the annual sales, which the digital store has conducted every year since opening its shores. Plenty of games offer hefty discounts across the store, much to players' delight. The sale is perfect for buying and gifting games.

Wario64 @Wario64 Wolfenstein: The New Order is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. another MYSTERY GAME will be free tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Wolfenstein: The New Order is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. another MYSTERY GAME will be free tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/mflECQKong

Those working with a limited budget can expand their libraries with 15 new games, as Epic hosts a daily giveaway. Bethesda's Wolfenstein: The New Order has been selected for day-six offerings.

For a little over 23 hours at the time of writing, members can add the game to their libraries for free.

Wolfenstein: The New Order's offering on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 is an enticing deal

Wolfenstein is considered the holy grail of FPS games, and many applaud it for reinventing the genre. Wolfenstein: The New Order reimagines history as humanity knows it and takes players to a period ruled by the Nazis.

The overall perspective of the game is quite simple - players command Joseph Blazkowicz, who will do anything to stop the spread of the evil forces. There's a new adventure to explore and plenty of enemies to slew across a brilliantly crafted main plot.

Wolfenstein: The New Order remains free over the next 23 hours on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022. It is the most expensive game on sale and a much-celebrated one to boot.

The Epic Games Store has a reputation for offering premium games for free. It's usually a weekly affair, but proceedings have changed thanks to the current sale. Members will immediately get a fresh title, and there are plans for nine more to be offered over the next nine days.

The offerings over the next few days remain unknown, but gamers should look to make the most of tonight's offering.

Poll : 0 votes