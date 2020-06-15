ESL India PUBG Mobile Premiership 2020: 20 teams into semifinals

20 semifinalists of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event set.

Orange Rock top the quarterfinals table with 64 points, followed by TSM-Entity (61) and Celtz (51).

ESL India Premiership 2020

The quarterfinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event has concluded. 24 teams were battling it out in three groups of 8 teams each over a total of 6 rounds.Orange Rock topped the quarterfinals, with TSM-Entity and Celtz securing second and third spots, respectively.

U Mumba Esports and GodLike couldn't make it to the top 20, thus failing to make the semifinals. The bottom four teams were eliminated from the PUBG Mobile event, thus leaving us with our top 20 teams, who qualified for the semifinals.

Below is the list of teams to have made the ESL PUBG Mobile cut, and other stats.

Qualified team for the PUBG Mobile semifinals:

ORANGE ROCK

TSM- ENTITY

CELTZ

EXLR ATHENA

OPTIMUM ESPORTS

SYNERGY

AES

TEAM TAMILAS

MEGA STAR

VSG CRAWLERS

INITIATIVE ESPORTS

SWAT OFFICIAL

MARCOSH GAMING

ELEMENT ESPORTS

REVENGE ESPORTS

HAVOC ESPORTS

TEAM INSANE ESPORTS

NORULE EXTREME

OFF GUARD

TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU

Eliminated teams:

ORB OFFICIALS

U MUMBA ESPORTS

GODLIKE

TEAM XHIBIT

Overall points table:

1. ORANGE ROCK: 64 points(1 chicken dinner)

2. TSM-ENTITY: 61 points (1 chicken dinner)

3. CELTZ: 51 points

4. ELXR ATHENA: 51 points

5. OPTIMUM ESPORTS: 51 points (1 chicken dinner)

6. SYNERGE: 50 points

7. AES: 49 points (1 chicken dinner)

8. TEAM TAMILAS: 49 points

ESL India Premiership 2020

9. MEGASTARS: 49 points (1 chicken dinner)

10. VSG CRAWLERS: 46 points (1 chicken dinner)

11. INITIATIVE ESPORTS: 38 points

12. SWAT OFFICIAL: 36 points

13. MARCOS GAMING: 36 points

14. ELEMENT ESPORTS: 35 points

15. REVENGE ESPORTS: 26 points

16. HAVOC ESPORTS: 25 points

ESL India Premiership 2020

17. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS: 23 points

18. NORULES XTREME: 17 points

19. OFF GUARD: 16 points

20. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU: 15 points

21. ORB OFFICIALS: 12 points (ELIMINATED)

22. UMUMBA ESPORTS: 11 points (ELIMINATED)

23. GODLIKE: 11 points (ELIMINATED)

24. TEAM XHIBIT: 11 points (ELIMINATED)

Highest kills:

TSM-ENTITY: 34 KILLS

ORANGE ROCK: 28 KILLS

CELTZ: 27 KILLS

SYNERGE: 27 KILLS

ELXR ATHENA: 24 KILLS

Quarterfinals format:

9th-15th June

3 groups of 8 teams each

1 Erangel Match per day

4 matches played by each team

ESL India Premiership is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being played, with a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can watch the PUBG Mobile event exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.