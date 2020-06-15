ESL India PUBG Mobile Premiership 2020: 20 teams into semifinals
- 20 semifinalists of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event set.
- Orange Rock top the quarterfinals table with 64 points, followed by TSM-Entity (61) and Celtz (51).
The quarterfinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event has concluded. 24 teams were battling it out in three groups of 8 teams each over a total of 6 rounds.Orange Rock topped the quarterfinals, with TSM-Entity and Celtz securing second and third spots, respectively.
U Mumba Esports and GodLike couldn't make it to the top 20, thus failing to make the semifinals. The bottom four teams were eliminated from the PUBG Mobile event, thus leaving us with our top 20 teams, who qualified for the semifinals.
Below is the list of teams to have made the ESL PUBG Mobile cut, and other stats.
Qualified team for the PUBG Mobile semifinals:
ORANGE ROCK
TSM- ENTITY
CELTZ
EXLR ATHENA
OPTIMUM ESPORTS
SYNERGY
AES
TEAM TAMILAS
MEGA STAR
VSG CRAWLERS
INITIATIVE ESPORTS
SWAT OFFICIAL
MARCOSH GAMING
ELEMENT ESPORTS
REVENGE ESPORTS
HAVOC ESPORTS
TEAM INSANE ESPORTS
NORULE EXTREME
OFF GUARD
TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU
Eliminated teams:
ORB OFFICIALS
U MUMBA ESPORTS
GODLIKE
TEAM XHIBIT
Overall points table:
1. ORANGE ROCK: 64 points(1 chicken dinner)
2. TSM-ENTITY: 61 points (1 chicken dinner)
3. CELTZ: 51 points
4. ELXR ATHENA: 51 points
5. OPTIMUM ESPORTS: 51 points (1 chicken dinner)
6. SYNERGE: 50 points
7. AES: 49 points (1 chicken dinner)
8. TEAM TAMILAS: 49 points
9. MEGASTARS: 49 points (1 chicken dinner)
10. VSG CRAWLERS: 46 points (1 chicken dinner)
11. INITIATIVE ESPORTS: 38 points
12. SWAT OFFICIAL: 36 points
13. MARCOS GAMING: 36 points
14. ELEMENT ESPORTS: 35 points
15. REVENGE ESPORTS: 26 points
16. HAVOC ESPORTS: 25 points
17. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS: 23 points
18. NORULES XTREME: 17 points
19. OFF GUARD: 16 points
20. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU: 15 points
21. ORB OFFICIALS: 12 points (ELIMINATED)
22. UMUMBA ESPORTS: 11 points (ELIMINATED)
23. GODLIKE: 11 points (ELIMINATED)
24. TEAM XHIBIT: 11 points (ELIMINATED)
Highest kills:
- TSM-ENTITY: 34 KILLS
- ORANGE ROCK: 28 KILLS
- CELTZ: 27 KILLS
- SYNERGE: 27 KILLS
- ELXR ATHENA: 24 KILLS
Quarterfinals format:
- 9th-15th June
- 3 groups of 8 teams each
- 1 Erangel Match per day
- 4 matches played by each team
ESL India Premiership is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being played, with a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can watch the PUBG Mobile event exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.