NPL 2020: NimoTv PUBG Mobile League start date, teams, format, pools announced

  • NimoTv has announced the PUBG Mobile League, starting from 16th June.
  • 50 teams will be battling it out for a massive prize pool of 3 lakh INR.
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 15 Jun 2020, 20:17 IST
NimoTv PUBGM League (NPL)

NimoTv, the leading global game live-streaming platform, is organising the NimoTv PUBG Mobile League in which 50 professional teams from across India have been invited. NimoTv PUBG Mobile League India 2020 is currently in its first stage, and the battleground is all set for the 50 best teams from the country to challenge for the prize money of INR 3,00,000.

As it is going to be an invitational event, fans can witness nail-biting and intense battles between the many teams for a shot at the massive prize pool. Besides outstanding gameplay, there's another reason to catch the live-action of the tourney. NimoTv will have a host of giveaways for users and streamers as well.

NimoTv PUBG Mobile League – Start date

The first match of the NimoTv PUBGM League will begin on 16th June. The PUBG Mobile tournament will run for three weeks, with participation from 25 eSports teams, 15 prominent YouTubers, and ten social media entries.

NimoTv PUBG Mobile League: Format

Initital Stage

Pool A and Pool B, each with 25 teams, will see each side try to earn the maximum number of points, with the 10 best teams from each pool making their way to the semifinals. In each pool, 12 matches will be played. There will be two wild card entries and 3 special entries. 

Semifinals

In semifinals of the tournament, 25 teams will face-off against each other. After a total of eight matches, the event will get its 10 finalist teams.

Grand Finals

In the finals, a total of 9 matches will be played. Six matches will be played in Classic mode and three in TDM mode. The final stage will go on for two days, post which the winner will be crowned.

NimoTv PUBGM League – Invited teams

Here is the list of teams invited to the NimoTv PUBG Mobile League:

Pool A:

  1. Fnatic
  2. dark tangent
  3. RVNG
  4. Raven Esports
  5. Mayhem
  6. VSG Crawlers
  7. PowerHouse
  8. 4king
  9. 8bit 
  10. CG
  11. MegaStars
  12. Hyderabadi Boys
  13. SynerGE
  14. BLIND
  15. TEAM iNSANE ESPORT
  16. Team Xtreme
  17. WNL ESPORTS
  18. Indian Boys
  19. Team Predators
  20. Team Alpha Pack
  21. Hounds
  22. Arrow Official

Pool B:

  1. Antaryami
  2. Maxtern (RFX)
  3. U Mumba Esports
  4. Team Tamilas
  5. BI Clan
  6. Team Titans
  7. iRush
  8. Orange Rocks
  9. Blur
  10. RPG
  11. Optimum Esports 
  12. HYDRA Official
  13. Maut
  14. Celtz
  15. Marcos Gaming
  16. TOO MUCH HYPE
  17. ELEMENTxDOPE
  18. KYRO ESPORTS 
  19. Team HMX
  20. CLAW SENIORS
  21. TGW Official
  22. Vein Glorious

Where to catch live action of the NimoTv PUBGM League?

NimoTv PUBGM League 2020 - Live stream

NimoTv PUBG Mobile will be streamed on the official NimoTv channel on both the NimoTv app and website. There will be a total of four matches in a day, and the live stream will begin at 5:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Here is the live-broadcast link for the event

Published 15 Jun 2020, 20:17 IST
PUBG PUBG Guide PUBG Tournament
