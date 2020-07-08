ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile: Grand finals playoffs, teams and schedule

The ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals playoffs are scheduled from 8th July to 10th July.

This stage will see 16 teams battle it out over three days to earn their spot in the grand finals of the event.

PUBG Mobile is at an all-time high in India, and with so many tournaments happening, teams are fighting hard to come out on top in every one of them.

The ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals playoffs are scheduled from 8th July to 10th July, with eight teams qualifying from the finals to the grand finals, which will see 16 teams battle it out.

Qualified teams for grand finals playoffs of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event:

ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals playoffs teams

1. FNATIC

2. ORANGE ROCK

3. POWERHOUSE

4. ELXR ATHENA

5. TEAM XHIBIT

6. INITIATIVE ESPORTS

7. ORB OFFICIALS

8. CELTZ

9. REVENGE ESPORTS (NOW ACQUIRED BY U MUMBA)

10. NORULES XTREME

11. AES

12. TEAM K9 OFFICIALS

13. TEAM TAMILAS

14. UMUMBA ESPORT RXN ( RELEASED UME RXN ROSTER )

15. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS

16. FORCE ONE ESPORT

Qualified for the ELS India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals:

SWAT OFFICIAL SYNERGE OPTIMUM ESPORTS TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU VSG CRAWLERS HAVOC ESPORTS MEGASTARS OFF GUARD

Earlier, 16 teams had qualified for the masters league of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event, and were grouped with 16 invited teams into four groups of eight teams each. They played three matches each, and the bottom eight teams were eliminated, with the remaining 24 moving to the quarterfinals stage.

These teams were again grouped into three groups of eight teams each, and played four matches each. The top 20 moved to the semifinals, where again, they played eight matches each, and the top 16 made the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile finals.

From the finals, the top eight teams moved to the grand finals, while the bottom eight moved to the grand finals playoffs.

About ESL India Premiership:

ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS: GO, Clash of Clans, and FIFA 20 the games being played. It has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can watch the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event live stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Matches will start at 3:00 PM IST.