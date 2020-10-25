ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championships 2020: Round 1 recap

The 8 teams at the ongoing Dota 2 tournament, ESL One Germany, conducted on the Luxembourg server, have completed the first round of bracket stage matches, dropping 4 teams into the lower bracket, potentially facing elimination.

The first round of the bracket stages was concluded on 24th October, with four best-of-three series being played. The matches from this round saw Team Secret, mudgolems, Natus Vincere and Vikin.gg pick up wins against their respective opponents to qualify to the second round of the upper bracket.

Dota 2: ESL One Germany - Recap of the first round of bracket stages

The results from the first round of the bracket stages from the Dota 2 ESL One Germany 2020 Championships are as follows:

Team Secret: 2-1 win against Team Nigma

mudgolems: 2-1 win against Team Liquid

Natus Vincere: 2-1 win against OG

Vikin.GG: 2-0 win against Alliance

After the end of the first round, we have Team Nigma, Team Liquid, OG and Alliance facing off against each other in the lower bracket, starting from 25 October, as the risk of elimination looms large.

Team Secret, mudgolems, Natus Vincere and Vikin.GG will play against each other in the second round of the Upper Bracket on 28 October, with the victors proceeding to the Upper Bracket Finals, and the losers falling back down to the second round of the Lower Bracket.

The two matches from the first round in the lower-bracket from the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championship are as follows:

Team Liquid facing off against Team Nigma

facing off against OG facing off against Alliance

While the two matches from the second round of the Upper Bracket are,

Team Secret taking on mudgolems

taking on Natus Vincere taking on Vikin.GG

With a mouth-watering line-up of fixtures ahead, the first round of the lower-bracket as well as second round of the upper-bracket matches from the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championship couldn't get any better as we proceed deeper into the knockout stages.

The final of the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championship will take place on 1st November. The entire tournament boasts of an overall prize pool of $400,000.