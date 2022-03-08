"Establishing oneself as a female gamer in the esports and gaming world is not as easy as it looks": Twilight Gaming 

Whether it is the corporate world or the gaming industry, females should be empowered to make their identity based on their talent, and not their gender. Establishing a foothold in the esports and gaming market is quite daunting, and both men and women should work together to make it a fair environment for everyone.

Facebook is one of the platforms that players often choose when they want to stream games of their preference. On the occasion of Women’s Day, Sportskeeda Esports reached out to some of the most prolific female streamers who upload content on Facebook.

Twilight Gaming’s journey as a female streamer

Twilight Gaming channel is one of the most successful gaming channels on Facebook, run by a woman. She has over 553K followers and streams regularly at 1:00 PM and 9:00 PM IST.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, she talked about her journey as a female gamer, saying:

"It looks very easy when it comes to establishing oneself as a female gamer in the esports and gaming world, but it is not that easy and is filled with challenges. However, I am glad that my husband has supported me every step of the way."

She also spoke about how she received immense support from her family and started a channel dedicated to gaming despite having other responsibilities:

"When I started my journey in the gaming world as a housewife, I was overburdened with responsibilities. However, I fulfilled all my duties and took out the time for gaming so that I could establish my foothold in this industry as a female content creator. My family, especially my husband, has supported me a lot in my journey and I am where I am because of them. [The] Family's support is very important."

Twilight Gaming broke the notion of a stereotypical housewife and took out the time to pursue something that she loves. More power to her and her family who supported on her quest to become a successful female gamer!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee