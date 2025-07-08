  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Everdark Sovereigns bosses schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign (July 2025)

Everdark Sovereigns bosses schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign (July 2025)

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 08, 2025 16:44 GMT
Elden Ring Nightreign Everdark Sovereigns
Everdark Sovereigns event returns in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Everdark Sovereigns are once again returning to Elden Ring Nightreign. This type allows players to tackle tough Nightlords while also obtaining Sovereign Sigil currencies. Players will not have to wait much longer to be able to team up with their friends and embark on tougher Expeditions. Note that these are time-limited, so once the event is over, they will be gone from the game.

Ad

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Everdark Sovereigns event in FromSoftware's roguelite action-RPG game. Read on to know more.

When is the Everdark Sovereigns event for Elden Ring Nightreign (July 2025)?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As per publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, Elden Ring's Everdark Sovereigns event is expected to run through July 2025. Here is the full schedule with the relevant Nightlords for the event:

  • July 10 to July 17 - Gaping Jaw and Darkdrift Knight
  • July 17 to July 24 - Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight
  • July 24 to July 31 - Gaping Jaw and Sentient Pest

These are the first three events that are scheduled, with more to come after July 2025. That said, players will need to beat the base version of an Everdark Sovereign before being able to challenge these. The future events will feature the following Nightlords to battle:

Ad
  • Tricephalos
  • Augur
  • Equilibrious Beast
  • Fissure in the Fog

More details, including the dates for these bosses, will be announced in the future. As always, these Nightlords will be a challenge to conquer, but the effort is worth it since players will be rewarded with Sovereign Sigils. These are a type of currency that can be exchanged for exciting rewards, including Relics, in the Roundtable Hold hub area.

Read More: Best beginner tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign

Ad

Elden Ring Nightreign is on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications