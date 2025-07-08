Everdark Sovereigns bosses schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign (July 2025)

Everdark Sovereigns are once again returning to Elden Ring Nightreign. This type allows players to tackle tough Nightlords while also obtaining Sovereign Sigil currencies. Players will not have to wait much longer to be able to team up with their friends and embark on tougher Expeditions. Note that these are time-limited, so once the event is over, they will be gone from the game.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Everdark Sovereigns event in FromSoftware's roguelite action-RPG game. Read on to know more.

When is the Everdark Sovereigns event for Elden Ring Nightreign (July 2025)?

As per publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment, Elden Ring's Everdark Sovereigns event is expected to run through July 2025. Here is the full schedule with the relevant Nightlords for the event:

July 10 to July 17 - Gaping Jaw and Darkdrift Knight

July 17 to July 24 - Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight

July 24 to July 31 - Gaping Jaw and Sentient Pest

These are the first three events that are scheduled, with more to come after July 2025. That said, players will need to beat the base version of an Everdark Sovereign before being able to challenge these. The future events will feature the following Nightlords to battle:

Tricephalos

Augur

Equilibrious Beast

Fissure in the Fog

More details, including the dates for these bosses, will be announced in the future. As always, these Nightlords will be a challenge to conquer, but the effort is worth it since players will be rewarded with Sovereign Sigils. These are a type of currency that can be exchanged for exciting rewards, including Relics, in the Roundtable Hold hub area.

Elden Ring Nightreign is on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

