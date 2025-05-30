Best beginner tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign

There are many tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign players can know about. The latest title by FromSoftware aims to put a roguelike twist on the SoulsBorne formula. Furthermore, this is a game built around co-op, so you'll need to be in sync with your allies to defeat the Nightlord. However, some newcomers might get overwhelmed by the learning curve of the title and the sheer mechanics at play.

This article aims to provide some tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign to make your time with the game a bit easier.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Best newcomer tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign

1) Make use of the Roundtable Hold for preparing

Prepping up for the fight (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

For the first of seven total tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign — the Roundtable Hold serves as a lobby where you'll select your class and prepare for the expedition. However, there are a few things you shouldn't miss when at one. You can equip relics, purchase specific items, change outfits, etc — but the most important site is the training area.

Use it to get accustomed to all the different weapons Elden Ring Nightreign has to offer, as you might not get an opportunity during the run.

2) Prepare a route

Navigating the regions (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The first thing you need to do immediately after landing is chart a course through all the different points of interest. However, a more important objective is deciding when to visit them. It's best to visit regions that host tough enemies or maze-like areas on the second day, when you have better equipment and already have some experience with fighting strong enemies.

This is one of the tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign that can make your journey a bit more manageable.

3) Reviving teammates

Know when to revive teammates (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Reviving teammates is a new mechanic that Elden Ring Nightreign that you will need to understand if you want to survive. Keeping in theme with the game's dark tone, instead of using any potions, you need to resurrect a teammate by attacking them. However, sometimes your weapon strikes might not hit them, especially when fighting a boss. In this case, you can lock onto the teammate who needs reviving.

Simply press the key you used to selectively target the boss to remove it, and then press it again with the dead teammate in sight. Make use of abilities that put you out of the boss' reach to make healing stress-free, like using the Raider Class Totem Stala ultimate to raise you and your fallen teammate. This is one of the many tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign that can help you in your run.

4) Important locations you need to prioritize

Pick your poison (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Sites of Grace are important checkpoints, so plan the route to reach one every few minutes. A Statue of Marika (Church icon on the map) will add a charge to your healing flask. Forts and Great Churches often feature easier bosses, making them ideal early targets for good loot.

Search all the dead bodies, as some may drop Smithing Stones. Mining Tunnels also provide the same. Merchants, aside from selling items, will usually be located near anvils that you can use to upgrade weapons through the Smiting Stones.

5) Build team synergies

Building synergies (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Nightreign is built on focused around teamplay (although you can also play solo). Thus, it's not just about individual damage, but how well your abilities mesh with your allies'. Let's take the special Class abilities, for example:

Wylder's grappling hook allows you to start an enemy encounter at your timing.

Duchess' repeating damage can destroy enemies in seconds.

Guardian's AOE tornado can free up ground.

Recluse's Magic Cocktail allows her to build up damage by exploiting elemental affinities.

Thus, one of the major tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign that can help you conquer fights is learning how to build synergies.

6) Some important information on UI

Absorb all the information the game has to provide (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

One of the most important tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign is related to UI. The game uses UI to provide important information to players. However, some newcomers might not understand everything.

For example, before starting the run, check the Commence Expedition menu to select the boss you're preparing to fight. You'll see an icon representing a status effect beside the foe's name, the boss will be weak to that particular debuff then.

On the topic of weapon rarities, there are four of them, communicated through distinct colors:

Grey - Common

Blue - Rare

Purple - Epic

Yellow - Legendary

7) Don't get fixated on a particular boss

Learn to pick your fights (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The penalty for dying is harsher in Nightreign. You lose held runes, one level, and time as the circle shrinks further. Thus, don't get fixated on defeating a particular enemy; more often than not, it’s better to rush to stay safe. This will cause you to be under-leveled for further boss fights.

Leave the stronger bosses on day two and focus on leveling up and getting good gear on day one.

Those were all the beginner tips and tricks for Elden Ring Nightreign.

