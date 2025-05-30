Relic Rites in Elden Ring Nightreign, explained

There's a specific place in Elden Ring Nightreign where you can perform Relic Rites to give additional buffs to your Nightfarers. As there are multiple characters available in the title, you can equip various types of Relics to have an easier time in Limveld. However, knowing how to get the items and how to utilize them properly can be a bit confusing.

This article explains everything about performing Relic Rites in Elden Ring Nightreign.

What are the Relics in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Obtain the Relics by going on expeditions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Relics are part of the game's reward system that you can earn after going on expeditions or completing Remembrance quests for the Nightfarers. Furthermore, these come in different colors and sizes, providing various types of power spikes to the characters.

The Relics are available in four colors:

Red

Blue

Yellow

Green

The Relic colors are important. While every Nightfarer can equip three Relics at a time, the color combinations are different. For example, Guardian can boast one red Relic and two yellow Relics, Ironeye can equip one yellow Relic and two green Relics, and so on.

Get additional Relic vessels from the Small Jar Bazaar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

However, there's a place called Small Jar Bazaar in the Roundtable Hold, where you can purchase a Goblet using Murk (in-game currency) for each character. This features a different color combination than what you get by default.

Note: You can get the Vessel achievement after acquiring a Goblet and equipping a different Relic combination for the first time.

The sizes of these Relics are also divided into three categories:

Small : Has only one buff.

: Has only one buff. Medium : Has two buffs.

: Has two buffs. Large: Has three buffs.

As you make deeper runs into the expeditions or defeat the Nightlords, you can obtain medium and large Relics with prominent enhancements.

How to perform Relics Rites in Elden Ring Nightreign

Choose the Relics based on the slot's color (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

To perform Relic Rites, proceed to the main room in the Roundtable Hold and interact with the section located in the west. Following that, you can see all of your unlocked characters boasting vessels with three slots. Then, you can select each slot for your character and choose the preferred Relic based on the slot's color.

Knowing your intentions will help you choose which Relics to equip. For example, if you're commencing the Tricephalos expedition, you will be up against Gladius in the final battle. As the creature is vulnerable to Holy damage, you can equip specific Relics that give buffs to the said elemental damage. Then, you can try to obtain weapons with Holy damage to have an easier time during the boss fight.

Furthermore, there's also a feature in the Relic Rites section that lets you save the Relic combination presets. You can have multiple presets and equip the required one based on the expedition.

