The Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign is one of the many playable characters that you can select before departing for an expedition. After you complete the prologue, you will be able to select upto six Nightfarers, and two will be locked. Both The Duchess and Revenant will need you to meet some prerequisites before you can unlock them.
This article will explore how to unlock The Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign as a playable character.
How to get The Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign
Duchess is a playable character or Nightfarer in Elden Ring Nightreign who embodies the Thief class from Souls-like games. She provides team-wide utilities and can temporarily cloak the entire party with her ultimate ability. However, she won't be playable from the get-go, and you will need to unlock her.
To unlock Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign, make sure to complete the first expedition of the game, Tricephalos. You will need to survive two nights, defeating various bosses and power yourself up to face the final boss of this expedition, Gladius, Beast of Night.
Once you defeat this Nightlord and end the expedition, you will return to the Round Table Hold. Here, speak to the Priestess and offer her an item called the Old Pocketwatch. She will reveal herself to be the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign, and you will be able to select her as a playable character.
If the Old Pocketwatch does not appear in your inventory, you might have to defeat Gladius a few more times. This item is essential to obtain the Duchess as a Nightfarer or playable character. Without it, she won't be joining your party.
Besides Duchess, you will also need to complete extra challenges to unlock another Nightfarer, Revenant. These are currently the only two characters that you cannot unlock from the get-go. The rest of the Nightfarers will be available to you once you complete the tutorial.
