Every PUBG Mobile Indian version announcement will likely be done on the official website, confirms Microsoft Azure

PUBG Mobile is among the first names that usually come up in a conversation about battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It is one of India's most beloved games and has built up a massive audience and fanbase. The game also has an excellent completive esports scene, which has been continually evolving.

PUBG Mobile fans in India have been eagerly waiting for its return after it was among the 118 apps banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Since then, most players have been tracking every development taking place related to the game’s return.

PUBG Corporation has been working on getting the game back. A few days after the ban, the company announced that it no longer authorized the PUBG Mobile franchise in India to Tencent Games and would take over the publishing duties.

Earlier this month, Krafton Inc., the parent company of PUBG Corporation, announced a partnership with Microsoft Azure, which will ensure data security and privacy.

All PUBG Mobile Indian version announcements to mostly come from the official website: Microsoft Azure

Image via Microsoft Azure

When asked by a Twitter user about the release date of PUBG Mobile India, Microsoft Azure replied the following:

“We don’t have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!”

The same message was stated by the company as several fans have been asking similar questions about the return of PUBG Mobile in the country.

Hence, users will likely find all the official announcements regarding PUBG Mobile India on its official website. Players can click here to visit it.

Gamers can also check out the game’s social media handles and YouTube channel to keep up with the news. Here are the links for them:

