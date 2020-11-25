PUBG Mobile Indian version might launch soon as government approves company registration

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading mobile battle royale titles. The game has amassed a massive fan base worldwide and holds a special place in many Indian players' hearts.

The fans have been elated ever since PUBG Corporation announced the title's return as PUBG Mobile India. They have waited for the comeback of their beloved title in the country, as it was banned in September alongside 117 other applications.

In the press release, the Korean company disclosed that it would be promoting the establishment of a branch office/subsidiary in India and employ over 100 people.

The wait might almost be over, and the game might be making a comeback soon. A few days back, PUBG India was officially registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

With government approving company registration, PUBG Mobile India could launch soon

PUBG India registered as a company

As mentioned above, PUBG India has been registered as a company, with two directors being named:

Kumar Krishnan Iyer, one of the directors of PUBG India

Kumar Krishnan Iyer – He is the director of several companies, including Accuweather.

Sean (Hyunil) Sohn - The Head of Corporate Development at Krafton Inc./PUBG Corporation

LinkedIn profile of Sean (Hyunil) Sohn

It was registered on 21st November, with paid-up capital and authorized capital of Rs 5 lakh INR and Rs 15 lakh INR, respectively.

The following post by LiquipediaMemphiz provides further details about the company:

Fans are ecstatic with the recent development, and the return of PUBG Mobile in India is on the cards.

PUBG Mobile to be pushed further in the country

In its press release, PUBG Corporation also stated plans to make investments worth $100 million in partnership with its parent company – Krafton Inc.

Gamers can keep track of all the official announcements made by PUBG Mobile India by checking out its social media handles, YouTube channel, and Discord server.

The links for them are:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel – Click here.

Discord: Click here.

Website: Click here.

