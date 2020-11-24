PUBG India officially registered as a company with paid-up capital of 5 lakh INR, Krafton's Head of Corporate Development named director

The last few months have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for Indian PUBG Mobile fans.

The famous battle royale game was banned in India back in September but according to the latest developments, the title is set to make a comeback in the country soon.

After the official announcement of the Indian version of the game by PUBG Corporation, the teasers of the game were dropped and an official website was launched. However, the release date for the version is still a mystery.

There is now another positive development as the game gears up for a return. In a significant move by PUBG Corporation, PUBG India is now officially registered as a company.

PUBG India officially registered as a company

Details of PUBG India

PUBG India has been officially registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 21st November, with paid-up capital of 5 lakh INR and authorized capital of Rs 15 lakh INR.

Sean (Hyunil) Sohn and Kumar Krishan Iyer have been named the two directors of the company.

This post by LiquipediaMemphiz provides fans with additional details about the company and its two registered directors.

LinkedIn profile of Sean (Hyunil) Sohn

Sohn is also Krafton's Head of Corporate Development while Kumar Krishnan Iyer has the directorship of several other Indian companies, including Accuweather.

Kumar Krishnan Iyer is one of the directors of PUBG India Private Limited

PUBG Corporation had also announced plans of investing $100 million in India to nurture the growth of several related industries.

