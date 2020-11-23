Indian pro players and esports professionals believe that esports may not be getting the recognition it deserves in India.

Esports has been around for a while now, but it was only in the past few years that it has gained prominence and witnessed a boom in India. According to a report by INC42, the esports audience in India has witnessed a massive growth from 6 million to an estimated 17 million by the end of 2020.

The yearly growth in all aspects, including the audience, players, and prize pool has propelled many exemplary gamers to take up the lucrative and growing career option. Some even regard it to be in line with a mainstream career option.

Several countries have recognized esports as a sport including the United States of America, Finland, Germany, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and more.

The Indian PUBG Mobile star Ghatak recently took to Twitter to start the #RecognizeEsportsinIndia trend.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version likely to have a dedicated support section, like the Korean version

Popular PUBG Mobile India stars Ghatak, Ocean start #RecognizeEsportsinIndia trend, tweet to Sports Ministry

Better late than never But we already too late.Esports is rising in India but the government has failed to take notice.Other countries already making their mark in esports.Every child deserves a shot at realising their dreams in the country.@IndiaSports#RecognizeEsportsInINDIA — Abhijeet Andhare (@TSMentGHATAK) November 22, 2020

Ghatak's tweet read:

Advertisement

“Better late than never. But we already too late. Esports is rising in India but the government has failed to take notice. Other countries already making their mark in esports. Every child deserves a shot at realising their dreams in the country.”

He also posted a story on his Instagram account, in which he requested every gaming content creator and follower to retweet his tweet about recognizing esports in the country.

The pro esports caster Ocean also backed Ghatak and shared the following tweet:

Several professional players have come out in support of the trend.

Maxtern: PUBGM content creator

Dear Govt, eSports is a big thing now #RecognizeEsportsInINDIA https://t.co/SgNNQtGKa3 — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) November 22, 2020

Kronten: PUBG Mobile pro and owner of GODLIKE ESPORTS

Advertisement

IND Slayer: PUBG Mobile pro for Team IND

Instagram story by IND Slayer

Sangwan: PUBG Mobile pro

Instagram story by Sangwan

Maxkash: PUBG Mobile pro for Fnatic

Instagram story by Maxkash

Advertisement

Psy: Professional Valorant player

Instagram story by Psy

Mavi: PUBG Mobile pro for Orange Rock

Instagram story by Mavi

Dr. Rushindra Sinha: CEO & co-founder of Global Esports

Instagram story by Dr. Rushindra Sinha

Scout: PUBG Mobile pro and content creator

Instagram story by sc0ut

Advertisement

Jonathan: PUBG Mobile pro TSM Entity

Instagram story by Jonathan

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Indian version likely to have download size of under 1 GB due to Lightweight Installation Function