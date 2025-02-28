Everything new coming to Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 and v1.1.1

Firaxis Games has confirmed Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 and v1.1.1. These updates will be deployed across PC and console platforms. However, until v1.1.0 is live, cross-play between PCs and consoles will remain disabled. Release timings for the Nintendo Switch will also vary.

Ad

Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 and v1.1.1 will not only add content but also introduce a few QoL improvements that will make the game more polished. There's also some good news for players who have purchased the Civilization 7 Founders Edition.

Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 and v1.1.1 will go live on March 4 and March 25, 2025, respectively

Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 - March 4, 2025

Upcoming content for Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 and v1.1.1 and more (Image via 2K Games)

The next Civilization 7 update has been confirmed to arrive on March 4, 2025. It will include several changes based on community suggestions and feedback. Here is what you can expect:

Ad

Trending

New Natural Wonder to discover: Bermuda Triangle (free to all players)

Additional UI adjustments, polish, and addressing of reported issues

Significant changes to the Modern Age's Cultural Legacy Path and Victory; AI leaders will also be better at completing a Cultural Victory (so expect fewer Explorer Unit stacks!)

Now able to convert Holy Cities in the Exploration Age. Note that when players create their own Missionary Units, they will always follow the player’s chosen Religion

Naval Units will be able to disperse Coastal Independent Powers

Balance pass on several Mementos

Refinements to the Army Unpacking action

Addressing reported issues with multiplayer and adding friends with a 2K Account

For console players: All prior updates from Update 1.0.1 Patches 1, 2, and 3 will be implemented, in addition to the items noted above

Crossroads of the World Collection - Part 1: The first half of the paid Crossroads of the World Collection includes the new leader Ada Lovelace, the new civs Great Britain (Modern Age) and Carthage (Antiquity Age), and the Natural Wonder Pack including four new Natural Wonders: Machapuchare, Mount Fuji, Vihren, and Vinicunca.

Ad

As per the Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025 that said the first in-game event — Natural Wonder Battle — would occur after the first update, well, it has been postponed. QoL improvements are being prioritized at the moment.

Civilization 7 update v1.1.1 - March 25, 2025

While Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 and v1.1.1 will be in the same month, the latter, which is slated for March 25, 2025, is subject to change. Nevertheless, here is a list of changes that are planned:

Ad

Additional UI improvements and refinements; specifics will be shared later with the Update 1.1.1 Notes

Note: Ongoing improvements to the User Interface continues to be a top priority for the development team. The updates being introduced on March 25 are just one part of a much larger plan that aims to improve the UI over the next several months.

Scouting and Settling improvements for AI, including less aggressive “forward” settling by AI

Adding Quick Move functionality

Adding the ability to customize the names of Commanders and Cities

Renaming the existing maps to be "Start Position: Balanced," which will be the default Start Position setting for multiplayer games

Adding a new Start Position of "Standard," where the landforms on maps are less predictable, closer to how map generation works in Civ VI

Adding an optional Restart button that rerolls the player’s map generation now that these less predictable start positions are possible

New Natural Wonder: Mount Everest (free to all players)

Update 1.1.1 will also include the second half of the paid Crossroads of the World Collection**, which is included in both the Deluxe Edition and Founders Edition of Civilization VII. This includes a new leader, Simón Bolívar, and two new Civilizations with Bulgaria (Exploration Age) and Nepal (Modern Age).

Ad

As seen from the content that will be added with the Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 and v1.1.1, players can expect a smoother gameplay experience.

With March being just around the corner, Firaxis Games has even listed a few things they are working on for April (update v1.2.0) and beyond. Here is the list:

Ongoing UI improvements

Adding a “One More Turn” button that will let you continue playing past the end of the Modern Age

Implementing Auto-Explore

New map sizes (all platforms except Nintendo Switch)

New Resource types and adjustments to map resource allocation

Teams support in multiplayer

Hot Seat local multiplayer

Research Queuing

Mod tools and Steam Workshop support

Additional game setup customization options

And more!

Ad

Keep in mind, aside from the content changes listed for the Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 and v1.1.1, everything else is subject to change.

On a final note, Firaxis Games will announce on social media the exact time when Civilization 7 update v1.1.0 and v1.1.1 will be rolled out. We can expect an update regarding the same in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.