Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 1: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The fourth match on the first day of the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 will be between Evil Geniuses and G2 Esports. This is probably the most interesting match on the first day, and fans are extremely hyped for it.

This is because it is North America vs Europe, a rivalry that has always existed within the scene. This is the kind of rivalry where trophies, international presence, and player quality do not matter, as the only thing that counts is pride.

This is a fight to establish oneself as the superior region, and the stakes are even higher considering that it is MSI 2022. Finally, the fact that both Evil Geniuses and G2 Esports had almost similar runs during the LCS and LEC Spring Splits makes this match even spicier.

Preview of Evil Geniuses vs G2 Esports at League of Legends MSI 2022

Predictions

Evil Geniuses had a very rough start in the League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split. The team barely managed a fourth-place position in the table with almost no hope of winning it towards the end.

Once the playoffs began, the first game was a disaster as Team Liquid demolished Evil Geniuses and pushed the latter into the lower bracket. However, once in the lower bracket, Evil Geniuses found some momentum.

The same team that was struggling to get wins in the regular season demolished Cloud9, Team Liquid, and 100 Thieves, and they even won the tournament in the end. It is important to remember that all three of those games were 3-0 victories.

G2 Esports also had a similar run during the Spring Split of League of Legends' LEC. In all honesty, it seemed like Fnatic or Rogue would clinch the title. Even during the playoffs, G2 Esports lost to Fnatic and dropped to the lower bracket. However, just like Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports found their form and demolished Team Vitality, Misfits Gaming, Fnatic, and Rogue 3-0 each to clinch the title.

As for predictions, G2 Esports is the stronger team and is a lot more consistent when it comes to mid-game decision making. Thus, G2 Esports will likely win this game, although it might be close.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses have never faced each other in the past in any international tournament.

Previous results

G2 Esports previously faced Rogue in the finals of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split and won that match 3-0.

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, faced 100 Thieves in the finals of the League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split and also grabbed a 3-0 victory.

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs Evil Geniuses will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on May 10, 2022 at 4.00 am PT (4.30 pm IST).

MSI 2022 rosters

Evil Geniuses

Jeong "Impact" Eon-young - Top

Kacper "Inspired" Słoma - Jungle

Joseph "jojopyun" Pyun - Mid

Kyle "Danny" Sakamaki - ADC

Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme - Support

G2 Esports

Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik - Top

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski - Jungle

Rasmus "caPs" Winther - Mid

Victor "Flakked" Lirola - ADC

Raphaël "Targamas" Crabbé - Support

