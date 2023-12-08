Exoborne is a brand-new tactical shooter that just got showcased at The Game Awards 2023. Developed by Sharkmob AB, this open-world co-op title will aim to allow for exciting, challenging, and emergent gameplay scenarios. The cinematic trailer offers players a glimpse of what could be going up against when the game launches.

Let's dive into the details, including the premise, launch platforms, and more for Exoborne.

Exoborne is currently under development for PC and consoles

The game takes place in a sci-fi, post-apocalyptic setting in the USA, which is ravaged by the twisted forces of nature. Wild thunderstorms, overwhelming tornadoes, and more will be the main enemy in this online title as players struggle for survival and victory. They will gain access to different gear, including Exo-Rig suits, that will help them make the most of their expeditions.

Be wary of hostile players who will seek to steal loot and weapons or turn the tables by robbing others. Note that the game is still under heavy development. As such, we have no release date or window in sight. However, we do know that it's headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

An interesting tidbit players may not be aware of is that developer Sharkmob is responsible for the multiplayer battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. So, they do have experience with multiplayer action. We'll have to wait and see how the gameplay turns out. Players can still wishlist the game on Steam to stay tuned for new updates.