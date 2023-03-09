Exoprimal details leaked prior to upcoming Capcom showcase: Expected release date and more

Capcom's upcoming third-person dino-shooter Exoprimal may have a little hype behind it. But it seems like we could be seeing it sooner rather than later. As per Insider Gaming, sources have confirmed that the cathartic sci-fi TPS game will be arriving on consoles and PCs on July 14, 2023. The leak comes ahead of the upcoming Capcom Spotlight showcase.

The acclaimed Japanese developer is set to host the livestream event soon. It will center around various upcoming in-house games, from Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection to hotly anticipated games like the Resident Evil 4 remake. But what is the deal with Exoprimal?

What is Exoprimal about?

Capcom USA @CapcomUSA_



More Info: Introducing @Exoprimal, a new co-op action game with a competitive edge! Two teams of five players in powered armor battle hordes of dinosaurs, but only one team will survive. #Exoprimal More Info: bit.ly/Exoprimal Introducing @Exoprimal, a new co-op action game with a competitive edge! Two teams of five players in powered armor battle hordes of dinosaurs, but only one team will survive. #ExoprimalMore Info: bit.ly/Exoprimal https://t.co/DZ22BYBKsU

A brand new Capcom IP, Exoprimal, is an online team-based shooter. However, it does have a story campaign. Set in a far-future in the year 2040, a peculiar threat arises. Certain spacetime distortions are dropping dinosaurs all around the world, putting humanity at great risk from deadly saurians. With the help of the powerful AI called Leviathan, the corporation Aibius has managed to develop incredible exosuits, which will help curb the reptilan menace for once and for all.

However, things are not as simple as they seem. Leviathan seems to have an agenda of its own, as it is constructing a legion of hostile exosuits that hamper the progress of Aibius' own exofighters. As such, players will have to deal with both flesh and machines in their efforts to save mankind. This brings us to gameplay.

Gameplay involves a mixture of guplay and hack and slash melee against hordes of dinos or other exosuits. Each exo-suit is classified into one of three categories: Assault, Tank and Support. Despite that, each exo-suit has a distinct functionality, like the aggressive melee-focused Zephyr. Or the Witchdoctor, who can paralyze foes while healing allies around them.

Do note that while Exoprimal has a narrative, it is purely co-op centric. Players will need to team up with friends to stop Leviathan. The game is slated for release on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

When does the Capcom Spotlight showcase air?

Capcom USA @CapcomUSA_



Get situated with the pre-show at 2:10PM PT with Capcom Creators



twitch.tv/capcomusa Tune in to the Capcom Spotlight on March 9 at 2:30PM PT for news on some upcoming titles!Get situated with the pre-show at 2:10PM PT with Capcom Creators @TheSphereHunter and @runebee Tune in to the Capcom Spotlight on March 9 at 2:30PM PT for news on some upcoming titles!Get situated with the pre-show at 2:10PM PT with Capcom Creators @TheSphereHunter and @runebee.📺 twitch.tv/capcomusa https://t.co/5UqxMBndWr

The Capcom Spotlight livestream is set for March 9, 2023. It will go live at 2.30 PM PT/5.30 PM ET/10.30 PM GMT/11.30 PM CET. Alternately, players in some regions will be divided by time zones with the stream airing on March 10, 4 AM IST/7.30 AM JPT. Besides Exoprimal there are other games they can look forward to:

Resident Evil 4 remake

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Ghost Trick

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Watch the stream here on Capcom's official Twitch or YouTube.

Poll : 0 votes