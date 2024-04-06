"F**k you Adin" - Kick CEO Ed Craven asks if Adin Ross has "fallen off"

Kick CEO Ed Craven could be heard seemingly calling out Kick star Adin Ross. The ordeal took place during the weekly stream hosted by Ed on the platform with other co-hosts, Steve & Mikey. The CEO asked a broadcast participant if he still watched Adin's content or if he thought that the Kick star had "fallen off". He stated:

"Do you still watch Adin Ross or you think he's fallen off?"

The individual responded, stating that he does not watch him now since "he's different":

"Nah, it's kinda, he's different, he's different."

To this, Ed reacted, confirming the opinion posed by the individual:

"Yeah, he's different, yeah, f**k you, Adin"

Kick CEO Ed Craven seemingly calls out Adin Ross in recent stream

Ed Craven and Adin have shared a special relationship in the past, with the former even gifting the creator a Rolls Royce for his birthday in October 2023. Ed had personally funded the creator for his recent collaborative stream with Playboi Carti, which ended up being a blunder.

Adin is currently the biggest creator on the platform, with over 1.1 million followers and over 7.2 million hours watched. He averages around 54,000 views per stream, making him the second highest on the platform after Rangesh "N3on", whom he has had a long-standing beef with.

Despite many netizens speculating that the comment may be unserious and made lightly, it is possible that the Kick CEO was referring to his relatively lower viewership when asking if Adin Ross had "fallen off."

Adin Ross was recently a guest at a podcast hosted by Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" which involved the Kick creator giving a timeline of his shift from the purple platform to his current abode. He blamed Twitch's "weird" policy changes as the reason behind his shift and stated that he was warned about his channel being taken down when nearly interviewing Kanye West.

Further, the newly placed restrictions on gambling may have been the last nail in the coffin, with Ed Craven personally inviting him to join the streaming platform and becoming a "part-owner".