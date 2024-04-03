"F**k this clown!" - Adin Ross goes off at Kick streamer Cheesur after questionable clips surface online, threatens to get him banned

On April 3, 2024, Adin Ross expressed strong sentiments against his friend and fellow Kick content creator Nermin "Cheesur." While reacting to posts on his official Discord server, Adin Ross came across a 43-second video of Cheesur interacting with various people on a video-chatting platform. The video was titled Cheesur being a p*do compilation.

After watching this, the Florida native decided to call Nermin and confront him. While informing the latter that making questionable jokes on Kick could result in him being suspended from the platform, Adin Ross said:

"Well, you can't really make p*do jokes to underage children, bro. The problem is - their parents complain. You don't f**king defend p*dophilia, bro. So, you make a p*do joke, you've got to get banned for it. They allow everything else! Just don't f**king make a p*do joke!"

The streamers had a brief argument, during which Ross accused Cheesur of "leeching" his content. The 23-year-old expressed his disappointment with the latter's behavior and threatened to have him banned from Kick.

Adin Ross remarked:

"Cheesur, my worst stream is better than your best stream. You know what? F**k him, chat! I'm trying to defend him. You know what? I'm going to make the call. I'm going to get him banned right now! If you guys want that, put 'me (in the chat).' F**k this clown!"

"I'm getting you banned for a week" - Adin Ross calls out "lack of consistency" with moderation on Kick amid recent controversy involving Cheesur

Adin Ross continued the conversation, stating that he intended to hand a week-long ban to Cheesur's Kick channel. He stated:

"You want to try to s**t on me? You want to try to s**t on one person standing up for you? I'm getting you banned for a week. On god! Watch what I'm about to do."

He then recorded a voice note, calling out Kick's "lack of consistency" on the platform's moderation policies. He elaborated:

"Dear Kick, as you guys know I'm Adin Ross. I'm one person who has equity ownership in Kick and I have a very large community, who today wanted to basically address what's been going on with Kick. There's been a lack of consistency with the moderation team with bans."

While drawing parallels between streamer Adrian "SweaterGXD" and Cheesur's antics, Ross stated:

"My buddy Sweater got banned for a week for showing a phone number on stream, when my buddy Cheesur has a whole p*do compilation where last week was his recent clip, and he's not banned. How is he walking free? I love them. They're my friends, but I have to put my foot down as an owner of this platform."

He added:

"I don't like the lack of consistency. Moderation team, if you're going to be consistent with bans, you must ban Cheesur. Thank you."

Kick streamer Cheesur's livestream on April 3, 2024. (Image via Kick.com)

At the time of writing, Cheesur's channel was accessible on Kick, with his ongoing livestream having over 6,900 concurrent viewers.