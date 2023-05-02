F1 23 reveals Max Verstappen as Champions Edition cover icon alongside trailer date

EA Sports recently revealed tons of new information about F1 23, including the game's Champions Edition cover star, a date for the title's trailer drop, and more. While seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is joined by Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris on the Standard Edition cover, the Champions Edition cover will feature two-time champion Max Verstappen.

The cover art was revealed alongside a small teaser for the game, which gave fans a first look at the racing simulation title and a concrete date for the trailer drop.

The full reveal for F1 23, alongside a dedicated gameplay trailer, is scheduled to drop on May 3, 2023. Fans who want to take a better look at the game's Champions Edition can do so by visiting the official EA Sports F1 Twitter account and website.

The most recent announcement regarding F1 23 came with a lot of information about the title. While the pre-orders are yet to go live, fans have already gotten a first look at the game's official cover art.

The Standard Edition will feature Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who returns for a second year as the game's cover star, alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

However, it is the Champions Edition that is the star of the show, featuring none other than two-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman is also the recently signed EA Sports ambassador for the publisher's F1 game series.

Alongside information regarding the cover art, EA Sports has also given fans a confirmed official timing for F1 23's trailer drop, which is scheduled for May 3, 2023, at 4:00 pm BST / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT. Fans can watch the unveiling of the game on EA Sports' official YouTube channel.

While it has not yet been confirmed, it is speculated that the title's pre-orders will also go live alongside the trailer drop.

