FACEIT May 2024 release goes live, promising guaranteed verified matchmaking and other updates

A new FACEIT May 2024 release is officially live for Counter-Strike 2 players. The platform enables matchmaking away from Valve's servers, providing players with a safer and more enjoyable competitive environment. The new release has a host of interesting features such as guaranteed verified matchmaking, the improvement of priority subscriber and verified matchmaking, as well as a better Elo formula.

FACEIT prioritizes a player experience that has no room for smurfs (high-level veterans who make new accounts to combat lower-ranked gamers) and malicious cheaters. Here's how this platform's new CS2 update helps tries to ensure such an experience.

FACEIT May 2024 release: All updates and improvements

The FACEIT May 2024 release prioritizes player safety and a better experience for those who pay for the verified or subscriber status on its servers in CS2. Here are all the changes in this platform's May 2024 release.

The update also includes a host of UX, Chat, and security improvements. Some of these will be difficult to see inside of the game but will certainly make a deep impact in terms of the overall gameplay experience.

