Fairgames PlayStation Showcase 2023 trailer: Platforms, co-op mode, and more

PlayStation Showcase 2023 has been the much-awaited gaming event, and it is finally here. The very first game to be revealed at this event is the Fairgames. The trailer begins with a login screen flashing on the screen and sets the tone for a heist-based game to loot billionaires. The upcoming title seems to be a squad-based shooter.

The PlayStation Showcase trailer is stylishly similar to the tone of Watch Dogs 2. This is a short cinematic trailer; you can expect more information soon. The game is set to be available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Steal from the rich in Fairgames, a new squad-based shooter revealed at PlayStation Showcase

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 begins with a bang and unravels a fast-paced shooting game in the form of Fairgames. The screen displays the names of certain billionaires and selects a target to rob. The next section flashes the objective of acquiring the new cargo, and the video transitions from the mobile phone to the real world.

Three characters infiltrate a facility and dodge the incoming fire from some henchmen. One of the characters wields a shield while the other deploys a purple smoke bomb to provide cover. The main female character then jumps and creatively executes the guards.

As soon as they deal with the adversaries, a new team appears from the shutters behind them, which hints at them being the opposition team. This can imply that Fairgames will pit two teams against each other in competitive matches.

The title is developed by Haven Studios. From the short cinematic trailer, it is safe to say that it will be a robust co-op experience with various gadgets to play around with while infiltrating facilities belonging to the elite.

Fans of Payday and other heist-based games can look forward to Fairgames. Regarding the release date, the trailer ends with a QR code flashing on the screen, displaying ‘See You Soon.’ One can only wait until further details are revealed about this title revealed in the PlayStation Showcase 2023.

Poll : 0 votes