Fake PUBG Mobile Indian version Twitter accounts pop up as game’s release date becomes imminent

By this point, every Indian PUBG Mobile fan might be aware of the announcement by PUBG Corporation about the comeback of the game in the country, albeit a special Indian version that would feature specific changes.

After the announcement, a website and a Facebook page were set up exclusively for PUBG Mobile India. There is also an official YouTube channel, and Instagram handle for the Indian version. And after the latest developments in the form of teasers, it is expected that the game could make its way back soon.

Fake PUBG Mobile India Twitter accounts on the rise as game’s release date nears

Recently, many Twitter handles of PUBG Mobile India have surfaced. However, the officials haven’t provided or declared an official Twitter account yet.

The same was confirmed by the moderator of the PUBG Mobile India Discord server.

The message posted on the official Discord server

“Please keep in mind that PUBG MOBILE INDIA has no official Twitter account at that moment. Only Facebook/Instagram and YouTube is available.”

Hence, all the Twitter accounts that claim to be the official handle of ‘PUBG Mobile – India’ are fake, and the players shouldn’t trust the tweets they post.

For updates about the game in the country, gamers can check out the official social media handles, YouTube channel, and PUBG Mobile India website. Following are the links:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

YouTube channel – Click here.

Website: Click here.

Discord: Click here.

Teaser of the Indian version

A few days back, PUBG Mobile India, on its new official Facebook page, had posted clips/teasers featuring Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten.

The trailer should provide exact details about the game's availability in the country, as players are eagerly waiting for it to arrive.

