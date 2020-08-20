Fall Season for the 2020 PUBG Mobile Esports program has begun

With a record-breaking 1.1M concurrent viewers tuning in and over 40M total watched hours, PUBG Mobile World League(PMWL) Season Zero has marked an exhilarating end to the first part of the 2020 PUBG Mobile competitive season.

The upcoming tournaments in the 2nd half-year are PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split, and the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2. These events traditionally forge the road to the PUBG Mobile World League, and a ground-breaking finale to the 2020 PUBG Mobile Esports program, which will be revealed on August 24th.

PMCO, the semi-pro level of the Esports program operating across 16 territories and regions, has seen a record-breaking 80,000+ teams sign up for the Fall Split, which began this August.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) will see the best semi-pro teams from PMCO face off against the top pro teams in their region, which have been directly invited based on their PMPL Spring performance.

The tournaments have already started in different regions, and community members can tune in to the Livestream on PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 schedule & point system

PMPL Schedule

The new season of PMPL will see the debut of a brand new point system, designed to improve the balance between placement and kills achieved throughout games.

The new point system will launch with PMPL, while PMCO will continue to play on the old system with 20 placement points. The PMCO Fall Split has seen the biggest registration turnout in PUBG Mobile history, as over 80,000 teams have signed up.

Maintaining PUBG Mobile’s zero-tolerance approach against hacking, over 500 teams have been banned or disqualified from the qualifying stage by the PUBG Mobile Ban system.

PMPL Season 2 - New Points System

The teams that have been invited to compete in the PMPL Season 2 are:

PMPL Season 2 - Invited Teams Indonesia

PMPL Season 2 - Invited Teams Vietnam

PMPL Season 2 - Invited Teams Thailand

PMPL Season 2 - Invited Teams TPE

PMPL Season 2 - Invited Teams Malaysia

PMPL Season 2 - Invited Teams Americas

PMPL Season 2 - Invited Teams South Asia

This year, PUBG Mobile completed the structure for the global year-long esports program. The robust esports ecosystem saw the PMPL and PMWL introduced to add the additional layers of competition.

The program now supports players of all levels, from amateur to semi-pro and pro, across multiple countries and regions, ensuring a clear path for players to rise and become esports stars.

Tune in to PUBG Mobile official channels on August 24th to find out more about the most significant competitive event of the year, where top teams around the world will be competing.