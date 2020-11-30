Fan Cartoon points out the strange logic of Among Us

It’s no secret that games like Among Us often function on specific game logic that doesn’t hold up under intense scrutiny.

While this logic doesn’t negatively impact the game, and often is done so that Among Us works a bit more functionally, it is funny to point out. Many Among Us fans already comment on how finding a body seems to stop the ship from running out of oxygen, or from having its engines explode, and a fan cartoon cartoon points out a few more instances like that.

Among Us fan cartoon review

Gizzy Gazza Cartoons’ Among Us animation uses the game as its source of inspiration and pokes fun of both the game’s strange internal logic and its player base's tendency to act somewhat illogically as well.

One of the first jokes is the idea that Among Us players can bring small children into a dangerous situation. Even if there weren’t imposters, the dangers of Polus Colony or The Skeld would be no place for little hand-sized crewmates to wander around.

Beyond that, the Among Us cartoon also takes a moment to poke fun at the crewmates’ tendency to accuse players with very little evidence.

Of course, perhaps the biggest break in logic the cartoon identifies is the way emergency meetings seem to function as time-out spaces where the imposters seemingly decide to stop killing for no reason.

And it’s true that Among Us never takes the time to explain exactly how the crew manages to throw an imposter out into space given their ability to eat the crewmates in an instant, or why it is that imposters need to wait so long between kills.

Among Us fan content

That Among Us is still inspiring fans to create their own fan content is impressive. What is worth noting is that the game’s simple art direction has allowed creators to recreate and remodel the crewmates on their own without having it look significantly different from the game itself.

It’s no surprise that fans are eager to draw the little crewmates on their own, as with only slight alteration they can be made to fit almost any work of fanart. Among Us fan content has popped up in many places as a result, from schools to abandoned buildings and even indie studio works.

So long as creative people are inspired to use the framework Among Us provides, there will likely continue to be a steady stream of Among Us humor and fan work for other fans to enjoy.