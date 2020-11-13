A fan-made Among Us screen lock is going viral on the internet

A fan-made tweak of an Among Us themed lock screen for iPhones and iPads has been going viral in the community.
The AmongLock which was made by @Litteeen has already been upvoted to the top of the r/jailbreak subreddit with more than 4.5k upvotes on the thread. The AmongLock tweak is similar to the Reactor task from Among Us which requires the user to press the buttons on the keypad in a specific pattern to complete the task. This tweak allows users to unlock their iPhones or iPads with the keypad from the game. In case of entering an incorrect passcode, the AmongLock tweak displays the impostor screen from Among Us with the message, "You were not the owner of this phone. Try again."
Let's dive into the details of this tweak and see how the community reacted to it.
Among Us themed lock screen details
Other than the lock screen itself, AmongLock also provides users with additional features such as:
- Using the background video as their wallpaper
- Hide the emergency call button
- Hide the backspace button
- Hide the Face Recognition animation when swiping the screen up.
The AmongLock tweak is available as a jailbreak add-on for iOS devices. However, this specific tweak is only available for iOS versions 13 and 14.
There have also been many instances of people in the community reselling this free-to-use tweak. The creator of AmongLock responded to this on Twitter
Anyone who is using a jailbreak iOS device can use tweak for free from Litten's repository URL (https://repo.litten.love/) on the Cydia app's Sources tab.
However, if a user is new to jailbreaking iOS devices, they should keep in mind that jailbreaking has certain risks which include:
- Potentially causing security problems
- Potentially bricking the device
- Possibly blocking the device from receiving future updates
- Potentially voiding the device's warranty
The real question to be asked is whether Among Us fans are willing to risk jailbreaking their iOS device to use the AmongLock tweak, despite the risks that come with it.