A fan-made Among Us screen lock is going viral on the internet

A fan-made tweak of an Among Us themed lock screen for iPhones and iPads has been going viral in the community.

The AmongLock which was made by @Litteeen has already been upvoted to the top of the r/jailbreak subreddit with more than 4.5k upvotes on the thread. The AmongLock tweak is similar to the Reactor task from Among Us which requires the user to press the buttons on the keypad in a specific pattern to complete the task. This tweak allows users to unlock their iPhones or iPads with the keypad from the game. In case of entering an incorrect passcode, the AmongLock tweak displays the impostor screen from Among Us with the message, "You were not the owner of this phone. Try again."

AmongLock appears to be the most upvoted *Tweak release* ever on r/jailbreak 😍



if you sort posts as Top - All time, you'll find AmongLock as the first Tweak release pic.twitter.com/r5k4jBn9F5 — 🌸 Litten (@Litteeen) November 9, 2020

Let's dive into the details of this tweak and see how the community reacted to it.

Among Us themed lock screen details

Other than the lock screen itself, AmongLock also provides users with additional features such as:

Using the background video as their wallpaper

Hide the emergency call button

Hide the backspace button

Hide the Face Recognition animation when swiping the screen up.

The AmongLock tweak is available as a jailbreak add-on for iOS devices. However, this specific tweak is only available for iOS versions 13 and 14.

There have also been many instances of people in the community reselling this free-to-use tweak. The creator of AmongLock responded to this on Twitter

everyone of you should be able to use my tweaks for free, although i get nothing from it, but a happy smile on my face



don’t ever believe something from me is paid, because it won’t ever happen, i appreciate all help to make this visible 🦋 https://t.co/PXwgwIZp5I — 🌸 Litten (@Litteeen) November 10, 2020

Anyone who is using a jailbreak iOS device can use tweak for free from Litten's repository URL (https://repo.litten.love/) on the Cydia app's Sources tab.

However, if a user is new to jailbreaking iOS devices, they should keep in mind that jailbreaking has certain risks which include:

Potentially causing security problems

Potentially bricking the device

Possibly blocking the device from receiving future updates

Potentially voiding the device's warranty

The real question to be asked is whether Among Us fans are willing to risk jailbreaking their iOS device to use the AmongLock tweak, despite the risks that come with it.