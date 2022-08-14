“The best game to ever exist” - Fans react to QuiteDan developing a game with armed squirrel as protagonist

Indie developer Daniel "QuiteDan" DeEntremont, in collaboration with Unreal Engine 5, has created a unique concept for a game called "Squirrel with a Gun" that, as the name suggests, is a title centered around a rodent carrying a firearm.

Squirrel with a Gun, a still-in-development title, has recently become famous on Twitter, with thousands of users sharing a small gameplay clip online. In the video, fans can see a squirrel running around with a gun. Fans have shared their reactions as well to the footage as well, with one of them saying:

“The indie developer carefully crafting the best game to ever exist.”

Ã @lfcarif_ @CultureCrave @QuiteDan The indie developer carefully crafting the best game to ever exist @CultureCrave @QuiteDan The indie developer carefully crafting the best game to ever exist https://t.co/fzfIn7cGWE

QuiteDan and Unreal Engine 5's brainchild has gone viral

QuiteDan's upcoming project is not the first game focused on an animal. Earlier this year, BlueTwelve Studios created a game called Stray, which sees a cat as the protagonist. That project went viral as well, with many top streamers trying their hand at the game.

Keeping itself in a similar vein, Squirrel with a Gun appears to have piqued many fans' interests and is being regarded as a sandbox offering driven by exploration and shooting. In the description section of the title on Steam, it says:

"It is not easy, but it's fun, to be a squirrel with a gun. Squirrel with a gun is a sandbox game that focuses on exploration and shooting combat."

The game's mechanisms are similar to many second-person shooter games. Moreover, new clips have surfaced that show the squirrel using a normal-sized sub-machined gun to propel itself into the air.

Although a release date for the game is yet to be announced, users who are curious to get more information about the unique project can follow QuiteDan on Twitter.

Fans share their reactions to Squirrel with a Gun

The clips of the squirrel using a gun and causing mayhem in the neighborhood have gone viral. Many users have found the project to be utterly hilarious, although some sections of fans are amused by the idea, claiming it to be an arbitrary use of creativity. Here are some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter:

Terv @MustacheTerv @CultureCrave @QuiteDan Not playing this snooze fest, I speak for everyone btw @CultureCrave @QuiteDan Not playing this snooze fest, I speak for everyone btw

Some fans also took a jab at Rockstar Games, which has announced their next GTA installment:

Although users cannot buy it as of right now, they can certainly pre-book the game on Steam. With the gaming industry in stasis, many believe that these are the types of products that might help make things interesting again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh