Fans speculate about IShowSpeed's meet-up with Ronaldo as streamer arrives in Saudi Arabia before Al-Nassr vs. PSG match

IShowSpeed has arrived in Riyadh and has been spotted enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia in various posts on TikTok and Twitter shared by his cameraman. As a result, fans have started speculating about whether he will finally be able to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the latter prepares for his first match in the Al-Nassr jersey against PSG. The All-Star match against the French side is set to have a number of footballing icons from around the world, including Messi and Neymar.

It is no secret that YouTube's Breakout streamer of the year Darren "IShowSpeed" is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic and has tried to meet him in the past. He even traveled to Qatar for the World Cup to see his idol play. This time is different, though, as the club Al-Nassr seems to have reached out to the YouTuber a few weeks ago, lending credibility to a potential meetup.

IShowSpeed to watch Ronaldo go up against PSG in first match for Al-Nassr

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui i’m crying right now i flew all the way to manchester to see ronaldo and he not playing🥲🥲 i’m crying right now i flew all the way to manchester to see ronaldo and he not playing🥲🥲

Fans of the streamer clearly want him to meet his idol. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter as news broke of the YouTuber's presence in Saudi Arabia.

chinchib @chin_chib @SpeedUpdates1 SPEED X MESSI X RONALDO TOMORROW @SpeedUpdates1 SPEED X MESSI X RONALDO TOMORROW

ɴᴇᴠᴇʀʟᴀɴᴅ | 🧡 بدر @yugo_bader @SpeedUpdates1 He couldn’t get tickets for the match because it’s sold out, “Ali Nassar” contacted him so they could sort him out knowing very well he’s a Ronaldo fan.. so there is only one right answer @SpeedUpdates1 He couldn’t get tickets for the match because it’s sold out, “Ali Nassar” contacted him so they could sort him out knowing very well he’s a Ronaldo fan.. so there is only one right answer

speed is so lucky to be there @SpeedUpdates1 It's written in the stars bro...speed learning and often saying some arabic word lately, going to middle east to watch WC..and then boom the goat himself join an arab club al nassr...and his first match there would be againts his eternal rival....speed is so lucky to be there @SpeedUpdates1 It's written in the stars bro...speed learning and often saying some arabic word lately, going to middle east to watch WC..and then boom the goat himself join an arab club al nassr...and his first match there would be againts his eternal rival....speed is so lucky to be there

Ops @0rmll @SpeedUpdates1 Trust me this time its gonna happen for sure @SpeedUpdates1 Trust me this time its gonna happen for sure

Some people remain skeptical, especially considering all the potential meetups in the past have ended in disappointments. Many, however, feel that even if IShowSpeed doesn't get to meet his idol, he will at least get a warm welcome from Al-Nassr.

SarthaK @SarthakMohite8 @SpeedUpdates1 Its unlikely he'll meet Ronaldo, but he'll definitely get a special welcome at Al Nassr, as they have been in contact with him lately and he's been invited. @SpeedUpdates1 Its unlikely he'll meet Ronaldo, but he'll definitely get a special welcome at Al Nassr, as they have been in contact with him lately and he's been invited.

Many fans started joking about how Speed couldn't meet his idol in England last year.

👀 @jonesy1919L @SpeedUpdates1 Breaking news ronaldo hasn’t made the team and is currently away with his family @SpeedUpdates1 Breaking news ronaldo hasn’t made the team and is currently away with his family

Despite being signed in December 2022, this will be Ronaldo's first match for the Saudi Arabian club because of a two-match suspension that he had to serve. The fact that he will be facing his rival, World Cup winner Messi, is all the more reason for football fans around the globe to be excited about the upcoming match today, January 19.

Speed's love for Ronaldo

Darren's fanaticism over Ronaldo is an essential part of his personality. The American content creator has been making videos about football and has acquired a huge audience from around the world because of it. One of his most popular music clips is about Cristiano and is titled after the footballer's iconic celebration 'Sewey'.

The YouTuber became popular for his FIFA gameplay and IRL vlogs about football and has collaborated with the Sidemen and Beta Squad in the past. He reached new heights by streaming himself while watching the knockout stages of the World Cup from the stadiums. Portugal's elimination at the hands of Morocco in the Quarter-finals devastated IShowSpeed, and the YouTuber posted a picture of himself distressed at the news with a fitting caption.

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui goodbye ronaldo love you forever goodbye ronaldo love you forever💔 https://t.co/mYd7kH5Q7s

He'd even traveled to England back in November to see Ronaldo play, but was disappointed when the star was not in the lineup. In hindsight, it's clear that cracks between Manchester United and Ronaldo had already started to form by that point, but IShowSpeed never stopped supporting the Portuguese athlete.

