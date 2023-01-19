Fans speculate about IShowSpeed's meet-up with Ronaldo as streamer arrives in Saudi Arabia before Al-Nassr vs. PSG match

IShowSpeed has arrived in Riyadh and has been spotted enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia in various posts on TikTok and Twitter shared by his cameraman. As a result, fans have started speculating about whether he will finally be able to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the latter prepares for his first match in the Al-Nassr jersey against PSG. The All-Star match against the French side is set to have a number of footballing icons from around the world, including Messi and Neymar.
It is no secret that YouTube's Breakout streamer of the year Darren "IShowSpeed" is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic and has tried to meet him in the past. He even traveled to Qatar for the World Cup to see his idol play. This time is different, though, as the club Al-Nassr seems to have reached out to the YouTuber a few weeks ago, lending credibility to a potential meetup.
IShowSpeed to watch Ronaldo go up against PSG in first match for Al-Nassr
Fans of the streamer clearly want him to meet his idol. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter as news broke of the YouTuber's presence in Saudi Arabia.
Some people remain skeptical, especially considering all the potential meetups in the past have ended in disappointments. Many, however, feel that even if IShowSpeed doesn't get to meet his idol, he will at least get a warm welcome from Al-Nassr.
Many fans started joking about how Speed couldn't meet his idol in England last year.
Despite being signed in December 2022, this will be Ronaldo's first match for the Saudi Arabian club because of a two-match suspension that he had to serve. The fact that he will be facing his rival, World Cup winner Messi, is all the more reason for football fans around the globe to be excited about the upcoming match today, January 19.
Speed's love for Ronaldo
Darren's fanaticism over Ronaldo is an essential part of his personality. The American content creator has been making videos about football and has acquired a huge audience from around the world because of it. One of his most popular music clips is about Cristiano and is titled after the footballer's iconic celebration 'Sewey'.
The YouTuber became popular for his FIFA gameplay and IRL vlogs about football and has collaborated with the Sidemen and Beta Squad in the past. He reached new heights by streaming himself while watching the knockout stages of the World Cup from the stadiums. Portugal's elimination at the hands of Morocco in the Quarter-finals devastated IShowSpeed, and the YouTuber posted a picture of himself distressed at the news with a fitting caption.
He'd even traveled to England back in November to see Ronaldo play, but was disappointed when the star was not in the lineup. In hindsight, it's clear that cracks between Manchester United and Ronaldo had already started to form by that point, but IShowSpeed never stopped supporting the Portuguese athlete.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki