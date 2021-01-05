Fans in splits after Indian TV channel uses CS: GO player model to depict terrorist on prime time news

Indian TV Channel Times Now recently used CS: GO's player model to depict a terrorist during the prime time news telecast and fans were left in splits.

The news being telecasted revolved around alleged Hizbul Mujahideen Operative Irfan Mir, who conducted pro-Article 370 seminars in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 grants special status to Jammu Kashmir under the Constitution of India.

However, on August 5th, 2019, the Government of India issued a constitutional order which superseded the 1954 order.

Debates and arguments regarding the same have been ongoing since its inception. While talking about a pro-Article 370 seminar being conducted by someone with links to Pakistani terrorist organizations, Times Now decided to use a CS: GO player model to depict the alleged terrorist.

Image via u/APS1999

Here's how the CS: GO community reacted to the Indian TV channel using a CS: GO player model to depict a terrorist.

TV channel uses CS: GO player model to depict terrorist

The image of the telecast was posted on Reddit by u/APS1999 and received more than 1,400 upvotes within the first two hours. People couldn't get enough of this hilarious occurrence and some of the references were outright rib-tickling.

Here are some of the reactions:

Reactions to the CS: GO player model being used to depict a terrorist

u/baxigamer22 was mindful enough to point out another reference between Irfan Mir and CS: GO. No, Nikolay "mir" Bityukov is not the concerned gunslinger on this occasion.

Reactions to the CS: GO player model being used to depict a terrorist

u/super_shogun had a theory about the telecast format being used by the Indian TV Channel.

Reactions to the CS: GO player model being used to depict a terrorist

u/MordorsElite went the distance to count all the panels on the screen. With 14 text panels accompanied by five assorted images, ruling out the Adblock theory won't be wise.

Reactions to the CS: GO player model being used to depict a terrorist

u/Anomalina89's got a point. Everyone's probably seen or heard of a "video games make you violent" reference. While u/pelmar007 proves that CS: GO will always have its fair share of admirers.

Reactions to the CS: GO player model being used to depict a terrorist

Talking about regular telecasts on Indian Television, u/LurkerPatrol and u/LegendaryAyser shared their opinion on the topic.

No matter what the intention from the Indian TV Channel was, using a CS: GO player model to depict a terrorist has to be one of the funnier video game references on national TV.