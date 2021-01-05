Fans in splits after Indian TV channel uses CS: GO player model to depict terrorist on prime time news

Indian TV Channel Times Now recently used CS: GO's player model to depict a terrorist during the prime time news telecast and fans were left in splits.
The news being telecasted revolved around alleged Hizbul Mujahideen Operative Irfan Mir, who conducted pro-Article 370 seminars in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 grants special status to Jammu Kashmir under the Constitution of India.
However, on August 5th, 2019, the Government of India issued a constitutional order which superseded the 1954 order.
Debates and arguments regarding the same have been ongoing since its inception. While talking about a pro-Article 370 seminar being conducted by someone with links to Pakistani terrorist organizations, Times Now decided to use a CS: GO player model to depict the alleged terrorist.
Here's how the CS: GO community reacted to the Indian TV channel using a CS: GO player model to depict a terrorist.
TV channel uses CS: GO player model to depict terrorist
The image of the telecast was posted on Reddit by u/APS1999 and received more than 1,400 upvotes within the first two hours. People couldn't get enough of this hilarious occurrence and some of the references were outright rib-tickling.
Here are some of the reactions:
u/baxigamer22 was mindful enough to point out another reference between Irfan Mir and CS: GO. No, Nikolay "mir" Bityukov is not the concerned gunslinger on this occasion.
u/super_shogun had a theory about the telecast format being used by the Indian TV Channel.
u/MordorsElite went the distance to count all the panels on the screen. With 14 text panels accompanied by five assorted images, ruling out the Adblock theory won't be wise.
u/Anomalina89's got a point. Everyone's probably seen or heard of a "video games make you violent" reference. While u/pelmar007 proves that CS: GO will always have its fair share of admirers.
Talking about regular telecasts on Indian Television, u/LurkerPatrol and u/LegendaryAyser shared their opinion on the topic.
No matter what the intention from the Indian TV Channel was, using a CS: GO player model to depict a terrorist has to be one of the funnier video game references on national TV.Published 05 Jan 2021, 00:26 IST